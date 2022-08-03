Whitmer Thomas announces new album & tour w/ Al Menne, shares single “Rigamarole”

Musician and comedian Whitmer Thomas has announced a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, due out October 21 via Hardly Art. Like his 2020 breakout HBO comedy special The Golden One, the album takes great influence from Whitmer's mom and her music. “I was listening to songs she recorded when she was about my age, just these heartfelt, sweet Americana songs,” he says. “I decided then that I wanted to lose the Ian Curtis voice I always sing with; I wanted to do what came naturally, because my mom always sounded like herself, even when she was singing some cheesy reggae song about, like, Jamaica.”

The Older I Get The Funnier I Was kicks off with lead single "Rigamarole," a cynically funny track that features contributions by Al Menne, Christian Lee Hutson, Harrison Whitford, and Jay Som's Melina Duterte (who produced the entire album). Of the single, Whitmer says, “Rigamarole is a song about trying to shake depression with routine, and ultimately accepting I’ve got no choice but to sink into it. If I try to just live with it, like a roommate who’s constantly trying to give me a regrettable haircut, it me see the light at the end of the tunnel.” Check out the farcical music video for "Rigamarole," plus the album's artwork and track list, below.

With the album announcement and single release, Whitmer also announced a headlining North American tour this fall with support from Al Menne. He'll be in NYC for at Elsewhere on November 9. Tickets go on sale this Friday (8/5) at 10 AM. See all dates below.

Whitmer Thomas The Older I Get The Funnier I Was loading...

The Older I Get The Funnier I Was

1- Most Likely

2- Rigamarole

3- Everything That Feels Good Is Bad

4- Big Truck

5- Pop Fly

6- Cooler When I’m Sick

7- Pinwheel

8- Stick Around

9- South Florida

10- Navel Gazey

11- Bushwhacked

WHITMER THOMAS: 2022 TOUR DATES WITH AL MENNE:

10/24 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/25 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

10/27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/28 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/2 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/4 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/5 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hollywood

11/6 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le ‘Ritz’ P.D.B.

11/8 - Allston, MA @ O’Briens Pub

11/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/15 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery

11/16 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

11/19 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

12/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club