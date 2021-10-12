Whitmer Thomas going on “Collage of Crap” tour in December

Musician and comedian Whitmer Thomas, who got a lot of attention last year with his unusual HBO standup special The Golden One, has announced the "Collage of Crap" tour which happens in December. The show features new material and songs, and hits Los Angeles, San Francisco, NYC, Philly, DC, Seattle, Portland and Chicago.

The L.A. show is at The Lodge Room on 12/1 and the NYC show is at The Bell House on 12/8. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.

Whitmer was on Tim Heidecker's Office Hours Live recently and performed a new song which he says will be out officially soon. You can watch him perform that, and watch a few other clips, below.

Whitmer Thomas - "Collage of Crap" tour 2021

12/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

12/5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

12/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

12/10 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

12/14 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/15 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/16 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall