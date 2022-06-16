Whitney announce new album and tour, share “Real Love”
Chicago duo Whitney are back with their third studio album of originals, Spark, which will be out September 16 via Secretly Canadian. While their soulful songwriting style remains, this is a very different record than they've made before. After writing songs during pandemic lockdown -- which they spent in Portland, OR -- they teamed up with producers Brad Cook and John Congleton, who helped them incorporate synthesizers and sampled beats into their sound.
The first single off the record is "Real Love" which Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek say they wrote right after they moved back to Chicago in June 2021. "I was experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and panic, while the entire city was re-emerging from isolation," says Julien. "Iʼve been running away from and self medicating my anxiety for as long as I can remember, but for whatever reason, it felt like it was time to dive straight into it. During late night sessions over a two week period, we captured the embrace of anxiety and fear in a way that resonated with us immediately. We spent the next few summer nights driving on Ashland with the windows down and the song turned up. It felt like an emotional and musical burst of light and weʼre so grateful to finally be sharing that with people.”
You can watch the video for "Real Love" below.
Whitney have also announced a fall North American tour that includes a NYC show at Webster Hall on 12/11. There's also a Miami show happening October 14 at the Miami Beach Bandshell -- it's the first announced of a series of shows being presented by Le Poisson Rouge and Murmrr at this unique venue that is literally steps away from the water. They end with a 3-night run at Thalia Hall in Chicago.
Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 17 at 9 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
SPARK:
1. NOTHING REMAINS
2. BACK THEN
3. BLUE
4. TWIRL
5. REAL LOVE
6. MEMORY
7. SELF
8. NEVER CROSSED MY MIND
9. TERMINAL
10. HEART WILL BEAT
11. LOST CONTROL
12. COUNTY LINES
Whitney Tour Dates:
Thu. Sep. 29 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Fri. Sep. 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
Sat. Oct. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Mon. Oct. 3 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie
Tue. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre Wed.
Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Fri. Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly
Sat. Oct. 8 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
Sun. Oct. 9 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Tue. Oct. 11 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
Wed. Oct. 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Oct. 14 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat. Oct. 15 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Mon. Oct. 17 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Wed. Oct. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Thu. Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Sat. Oct. 22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
Sun. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Mon. Oct. 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
Tue. Oct. 25 - Carrboro, NC @ Catʼs Cradle
Wed. Oct. 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
Fri. Oct. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
Sun. Oct. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Sun. Nov. 6 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Tue. Nov. 8 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Wed. Nov. 9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Nov. 10 - Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Fri. Nov. 11 - Munich, DE @ Freiheizhalle
Sat. Nov. 12 - Zurich, CN @ Mascotte
Sun. Nov. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Tue. Nov. 15 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
Wed. Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Thu. Nov. 17 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
Fri. Nov. 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
Sat. Nov. 19 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Sun. Nov. 20 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
Tue. Nov. 22 - Bristol, UK @SWX
Wed. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Thu. Nov. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Fri. Nov. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Sun. Nov. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy
Thu. Dec. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Fri. Dec. 9 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat. Dec. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. Dec. 11 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
Thu. Dec. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
Fri. Dec. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
Wed. Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall