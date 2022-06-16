Whitney announce new album and tour, share “Real Love”

Chicago duo Whitney are back with their third studio album of originals, Spark, which will be out September 16 via Secretly Canadian. While their soulful songwriting style remains, this is a very different record than they've made before. After writing songs during pandemic lockdown -- which they spent in Portland, OR -- they teamed up with producers Brad Cook and John Congleton, who helped them incorporate synthesizers and sampled beats into their sound.

The first single off the record is "Real Love" which Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek say they wrote right after they moved back to Chicago in June 2021. "I was experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and panic, while the entire city was re-emerging from isolation," says Julien. "Iʼve been running away from and self medicating my anxiety for as long as I can remember, but for whatever reason, it felt like it was time to dive straight into it. During late night sessions over a two week period, we captured the embrace of anxiety and fear in a way that resonated with us immediately. We spent the next few summer nights driving on Ashland with the windows down and the song turned up. It felt like an emotional and musical burst of light and weʼre so grateful to finally be sharing that with people.”

You can watch the video for "Real Love" below.

Whitney have also announced a fall North American tour that includes a NYC show at Webster Hall on 12/11. There's also a Miami show happening October 14 at the Miami Beach Bandshell -- it's the first announced of a series of shows being presented by Le Poisson Rouge and Murmrr at this unique venue that is literally steps away from the water. They end with a 3-night run at Thalia Hall in Chicago.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 17 at 9 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

attachment-Whitney - SPARK - cover artwork loading...

SPARK:

1. NOTHING REMAINS

2. BACK THEN

3. BLUE

4. TWIRL

5. REAL LOVE

6. MEMORY

7. SELF

8. NEVER CROSSED MY MIND

9. TERMINAL

10. HEART WILL BEAT

11. LOST CONTROL

12. COUNTY LINES

Whitney Tour Dates:

Thu. Sep. 29 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Fri. Sep. 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Sat. Oct. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Mon. Oct. 3 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie

Tue. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre Wed.

Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Fri. Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

Sat. Oct. 8 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

Sun. Oct. 9 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Tue. Oct. 11 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

Wed. Oct. 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Fri. Oct. 14 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

Sat. Oct. 15 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Mon. Oct. 17 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Wed. Oct. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

Thu. Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Sat. Oct. 22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Sun. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Mon. Oct. 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Tue. Oct. 25 - Carrboro, NC @ Catʼs Cradle

Wed. Oct. 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Fri. Oct. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

Sun. Oct. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sun. Nov. 6 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Tue. Nov. 8 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Wed. Nov. 9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. Nov. 10 - Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

Fri. Nov. 11 - Munich, DE @ Freiheizhalle

Sat. Nov. 12 - Zurich, CN @ Mascotte

Sun. Nov. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Tue. Nov. 15 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

Wed. Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Thu. Nov. 17 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Fri. Nov. 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

Sat. Nov. 19 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Sun. Nov. 20 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

Tue. Nov. 22 - Bristol, UK @SWX

Wed. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Thu. Nov. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Fri. Nov. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Sun. Nov. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy

Thu. Dec. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Fri. Dec. 9 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat. Dec. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. Dec. 11 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

Thu. Dec. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

Fri. Dec. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

Wed. Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall