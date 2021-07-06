Whitney & Boy Harsher add Brooklyn Made shows (BrooklynVegan Presale)

New Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made opens on September 30, and they continue to add shows to their initial lineup. They've now added two more: Whitney on November 2 (in addition to their 11/3 and 11/4 shows), and Boy Harsher on October 31.

You can get tickets to both shows early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, July 8 at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, July 9.

See Brooklyn Made's updated initial lineup below.

BROOKLYN MADE INITIAL LINEUP

September 30 Jeff Tweedy

October 1 Jeff Tweedy

October 2 Greg Dulli

October 3 Greg Dulli

October 4 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

October 5 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

October 6 Okkervil River (Solo) & Damien Jurado

October 7 Spirit Of The Beehive

October 12 Turnover

October 13 Turnover

October 14 Ron Gallo / Becca Mancari

October 15 Robert Finley

October 16 Steve Earle

October 17 A very special solo acoustic evening with Nathaniel Rateliff

October 18 Band Of Horses

October 19 Band Of Horses

October 20 Band Of Horses

October 22 City Of The Sun

October 23 Jesse Malin

October 25 The Mountain Goats

October 26 The Mountain Goats

October 27 The Mountain Goats

October 28 Menahan Street Band

October 29 Budos Band

October 30 Budos Band

October 31 Boy Harsher *

November 2 Whitney *

November 3 Whitney

November 4 Whitney

November 5 Hayes Carll

November 6 Aqueous

November 9 Alejandro Escovedo

November 12 Surfer Blood

November 13 Luna

November 18 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

November 20 The Soul Rebels

December 10 Moon Hooch

December 31 Guided By Voices (Special New Year’s Eve Show)

January 22 Fucked Up

February 4 Memba

February 5 Aaron Frazer

March 15 Reigning Sound

April 23 El Ten Eleven

May 19 Reigning Sound

* - new show