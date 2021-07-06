Whitney & Boy Harsher add Brooklyn Made shows (BrooklynVegan Presale)
New Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made opens on September 30, and they continue to add shows to their initial lineup. They've now added two more: Whitney on November 2 (in addition to their 11/3 and 11/4 shows), and Boy Harsher on October 31.
You can get tickets to both shows early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, July 8 at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, July 9.
See Brooklyn Made's updated initial lineup below.
BROOKLYN MADE INITIAL LINEUP
September 30 Jeff Tweedy
October 1 Jeff Tweedy
October 2 Greg Dulli
October 3 Greg Dulli
October 4 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
October 5 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
October 6 Okkervil River (Solo) & Damien Jurado
October 7 Spirit Of The Beehive
October 12 Turnover
October 13 Turnover
October 14 Ron Gallo / Becca Mancari
October 15 Robert Finley
October 16 Steve Earle
October 17 A very special solo acoustic evening with Nathaniel Rateliff
October 18 Band Of Horses
October 19 Band Of Horses
October 20 Band Of Horses
October 22 City Of The Sun
October 23 Jesse Malin
October 25 The Mountain Goats
October 26 The Mountain Goats
October 27 The Mountain Goats
October 28 Menahan Street Band
October 29 Budos Band
October 30 Budos Band
October 31 Boy Harsher *
November 2 Whitney *
November 3 Whitney
November 4 Whitney
November 5 Hayes Carll
November 6 Aqueous
November 9 Alejandro Escovedo
November 12 Surfer Blood
November 13 Luna
November 18 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
November 20 The Soul Rebels
December 10 Moon Hooch
December 31 Guided By Voices (Special New Year’s Eve Show)
January 22 Fucked Up
February 4 Memba
February 5 Aaron Frazer
March 15 Reigning Sound
April 23 El Ten Eleven
May 19 Reigning Sound
* - new show