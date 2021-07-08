Whitney, Boy Harsher & The Wallflowers @ Brooklyn Made on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

Tickets to three newly-added shows at new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made -- Boy Harsher on October 31, Whitney on November 2, and The Wallflowers on November 10 -- go on BrooklynVegan Presale today (7/8) at 10 AM with the password BROOKLYNVEGAN.

Our presale runs through 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets to all three shows go on sale Friday, July 9, The Wallflowers at 10 AM and Whitney and Boy Harsher at 12 PM.

Head here to see Brooklyn Made's full initial lineup.