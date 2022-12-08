Whitney cover Beach House on ‘Live at Electric Lady’ EP, on tour now

Whitney have just shared Live at Electric Lady, an EP recorded at the iconic NYC studio. It features seven originals, including four songs from this year's SPARK, as well as a cover of Beach House's Bloom standout "Other People" that works well with Whitney's twangy, soulful style.

“It’s wild to feel the history in that building," they say. "It clearly breeds productivity and imaginative performance. We took this as an opportunity to shape the arrangements of our songs around a super talented string quartet, as well as stripping back one of our favorite Beach House songs. We’re beyond grateful for the experience and look forward to coming back.” Live at Electric Lady is a Spotify exclusive and you can listen to the whole thing below.

Whitney are currently on tour with Squirrel Flower and play NYC's Webster Hall on Sunday, December 11. North American dates wrap up with three hometown shows in Chicago, and all dates are listed below.

WHITNEY - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Dec. 8, 2022 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall - w/ Squirrel Flower

Dec. 9, 2022 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore - w/ Squirrel Flower

Dec. 10, 2022 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer - w/ Squirrel Flower

Dec. 11, 2022 New York, NY - Webster Hall - w/ Squirrel Flower

Dec. 14, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit - w/ Squirrel Flower

Dec. 15, 2022 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre - w/ Squirrel Flower

Dec. 16, 2022 Detroit, MI - The Crofoot - w/ Squirrel Flower

Dec. 21, 2022 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - w/ Gia Margaret

Dec. 22, 2022 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - w/ Daniel Villarreal

Dec. 23, 2022 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - w/ Lifeguard

Feb. 12, 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

Feb. 14, 2023 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

Feb. 16, 2023 Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

Feb. 17, 2023 Aarhus, Denmark - Fonden Voxhall

Feb. 18, 2023 København, Denmark - Vega

Feb. 20, 2023 Paris, France - Trabendo

Feb. 23, 2023 London, United Kingdom - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Feb. 24, 2023 Manchester, United Kingdom - New Century Hall

Feb. 25, 2023 Glasgow, United Kingdom - Saint Luke's

Feb. 27, 2023 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy, Middle Abbey Street

Jun. 29 - Jul. 1st, 2023 Vilanova I La Geltrú, Spain - Vida Festival 2023