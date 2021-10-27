Whitney playing Baby’s All Right before Brooklyn Made run

Whitney will be in NYC next week for three sold-out shows at new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made. For those who didn't score tickets, or want another chance to see them, they've just added an even more intimate Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on November 1 with Renée Reed, which is right before their three other shows here. Tickets are on sale now.

Before their four Brooklyn shows, Whitney play Philly tonight and NJ's Asbury Lanes on Thursday. After the Brooklyn shows, Whitney will hit Boston. All dates are listed below.

WHITNEY - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

OCT 27, 2021 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

OCT 28, 2021 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ

OCT 29, 2021 - Capital Turnaround - Washington, DC

OCT 30, 2021 - Columbus Theatre - Providence, RI

NOV 1, 2021 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

NOV 2, 2021 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

NOV 3, 2021 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

NOV 4, 2021 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

NOV 6, 2021 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA - (EARLY SHOW)

NOV 6, 2021 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA - (LATE SHOW)

MAY 21, 2022 - Corona Capital - Guadalajara, Mexico