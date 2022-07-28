Whitney release two more singles from upcoming album ‘SPARK’ (watch the music videos)
Chicago duo Whitney have released two more singles from their upcoming album SPARK which is out September 16 via Secretly Canadian (preorder on white vinyl). "BLUE" and "TWIRL" are the third and fourth songs on the album, respectively, and come today with accompanying music videos. "BLUE" sounds like classic Whitney with a jazzy, summer-ready twist, while "TWIRL" veers in a more solemn, contemplative direction. Of the new direction, the band says, “With ‘TWIRL,’ [producers] John Congleton and Brad Cook really created the framework for us to explore a new palette. What started as a simple love song grew into a wider take on human connection that we feel lucky to have made.” Check out the videos for both tracks below.
Whitney are preparing for a headlining tour spanning North America, the UK, and Europe, culminating with three shows at Thalia Hall in the band's native Chicago. Days before that, Whitney will play an NYC show on December 11 at Webster Hall. All dates below.
Whitney Tour Dates:
Thu. Sep. 29 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Fri. Sep. 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
Sat. Oct. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Mon. Oct. 3 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie
Tue. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Wed. Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Fri. Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly
Sat. Oct. 8 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
Sun. Oct. 9 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Tue. Oct. 11 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
Wed. Oct. 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Oct. 14 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat. Oct. 15 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Mon. Oct. 17 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Wed. Oct. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Thu. Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Sat. Oct. 22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
Sun. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Mon. Oct. 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
Tue. Oct. 25 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Wed. Oct. 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
Fri. Oct. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
Sun. Oct. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Sun. Nov. 6 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Tue. Nov. 8 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Wed. Nov. 9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Nov. 10 - Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Fri. Nov. 11 - Munich, DE @ Freiheizhalle
Sat. Nov. 12 - Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
Sun. Nov. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Tue. Nov. 15 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
Wed. Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Thu. Nov. 17 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
Fri. Nov. 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
Sat. Nov. 19 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Sun. Nov. 20 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
Tue. Nov. 22 - Bristol, UK @SWX
Wed. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Thu. Nov. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Fri. Nov. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Sun. Nov. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy
Thu. Dec. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Fri. Dec. 9 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat. Dec. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. Dec. 11 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
Thu. Dec. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
Fri. Dec. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
Wed. Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall