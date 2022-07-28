Whitney release two more singles from upcoming album ‘SPARK’ (watch the music videos)

Chicago duo Whitney have released two more singles from their upcoming album SPARK which is out September 16 via Secretly Canadian (preorder on white vinyl). "BLUE" and "TWIRL" are the third and fourth songs on the album, respectively, and come today with accompanying music videos. "BLUE" sounds like classic Whitney with a jazzy, summer-ready twist, while "TWIRL" veers in a more solemn, contemplative direction. Of the new direction, the band says, “With ‘TWIRL,’ [producers] John Congleton and Brad Cook really created the framework for us to explore a new palette. What started as a simple love song grew into a wider take on human connection that we feel lucky to have made.” Check out the videos for both tracks below.

Whitney are preparing for a headlining tour spanning North America, the UK, and Europe, culminating with three shows at Thalia Hall in the band's native Chicago. Days before that, Whitney will play an NYC show on December 11 at Webster Hall. All dates below.

Whitney Tour Dates:

Thu. Sep. 29 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Fri. Sep. 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Sat. Oct. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Mon. Oct. 3 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie

Tue. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed. Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Fri. Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

Sat. Oct. 8 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

Sun. Oct. 9 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Tue. Oct. 11 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

Wed. Oct. 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Fri. Oct. 14 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

Sat. Oct. 15 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Mon. Oct. 17 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Wed. Oct. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

Thu. Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Sat. Oct. 22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Sun. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Mon. Oct. 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Tue. Oct. 25 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Wed. Oct. 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Fri. Oct. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

Sun. Oct. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sun. Nov. 6 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Tue. Nov. 8 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Wed. Nov. 9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. Nov. 10 - Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

Fri. Nov. 11 - Munich, DE @ Freiheizhalle

Sat. Nov. 12 - Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

Sun. Nov. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Tue. Nov. 15 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

Wed. Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Thu. Nov. 17 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Fri. Nov. 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

Sat. Nov. 19 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Sun. Nov. 20 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

Tue. Nov. 22 - Bristol, UK @SWX

Wed. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Thu. Nov. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Fri. Nov. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Sun. Nov. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy

Thu. Dec. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Fri. Dec. 9 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat. Dec. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. Dec. 11 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

Thu. Dec. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

Fri. Dec. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

Wed. Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall