Whodini’s John “Ecstasy” Fletcher, dead at 56 (read tributes from Chuck D, DJ Premier, more)

John "Ecstasy" Fletcher of '80s rap icons Whodini has died. He was 56. There's been no official word, but new broke via Questlove, who posted a tribute on his Instagram, writing, "This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man."

Whodini formed in Brooklyn in 1982, with Fletcher and his signature Zorro hat alongside co-founder and main lyricisct Jalil Hutchins and DJ Grandmaster Dee. The band's "Magic's Wand" was the first rap single to have an accompanying music video, and their classic singles include "Freaks Come Out at Night," "The Haunted House of Rock," "One Love," "Five Minutes Of Funk" and "Friends." Whodini were honored with the the Hip Hop Icon Award at the 3rd Annual Black Music Honors in 2018.

Public Enemy's Chuck D wrote, "1987 I entered the @Defjam tour w PE. I tended to be nervous looking at 15000 fans in front of me every night. There were 2 MCS that directly mentored my calm that summer. 1 was @RealDougEFresh the other was Ecstacy of Whodini. Always there to reassure w advice tips #RestInBeats

Rest in peace, John. Watch a few classic Whodini videos, and read more tributes from DJ Premier, Pharoahe Monch, Fat Tony, Jermaine DuPri, DāM-FunK, Nelson George, DJ Pooh, RA The Rugged Man, and more, below.