Why Bonnie release new single “Galveston” (watch the video), on tour with Post Animal

Austin's Why Bonnie have three EPs to their name, the most recent of which was 2020's Voice Box which came out via Fat Possum. The band are putting the finishing touches on their debut album, and while details on that are still TBA, they are back with a beguiling new single, "Galveston."

This is not a Glenn Campbell cover but a lovely original, mixing fuzzy indie rock with singer/guitarist Blair Howerton's breathy vocals and wistful lyrics about childhood trips to the island city on the Gulf Coast of Texas. Howerton calls Galveston "the capital of ghosts and good memories."

The video for "Galveston," which was shot on the island, was co-directed by Howerton and Grace Pendleton, and has her roaming the grassy beaches with a metal detector, digging for treasure and old memories. Watch that below.

Why Bonnie are on tour now with Chicago's Post Animal, with upcoming shows in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Hamden, Baltimore, Nashville and more. They'll also be at SXSW 2022.

WHY BONNIE - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu. Nov. 11 - Grand Rapids, WI @ The Pyramid Scheme &

Fri. Nov. 12 - Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club &

Sat. Nov. 13 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop &

Mon. Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall &

Tue. Nov. 16 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall at Capitale Ale House *&

Thu. Nov. 18 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *&

Fri. Nov. 19 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *&

Sat. Nov. 20 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground *&

Sun. Nov. 21 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *&

Tue. Nov. 23 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *&

Mon. March 14 - Sun. March 20, 2022 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

&= with Post Animal

*= with Ron Gallo