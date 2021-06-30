Wicca Phase & Anxious touring together, including dates w/ Wild Red & Fantasy Camp

Emo-rap trailblazer (and former Tigers Jaw member) Wicca Phase Springs Eternal is doing a headlining tour this summer with direct support from Connecticut emo/hardcore up and comers Anxious on all Northeast dates, as well as Wilkes-Barre lo-fi pop punks Wild Red on the Brooklyn and Philly shows and Wilkes-Barre-based Wicca Phase collaborator Fantasy Camp on the Boston and DC shows. There's also an LA show with Ethel Cain (whose new Inbred EP features Wicca Phase) and fellow GothBoiClique member Døves.

The tour kicks off in Brooklyn at Elsewhere Rooftop on July 26 with Anxious and Wild Red, and tickets for that one are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Wicca Phase recently released a collaborative EP with Zubin and Parv0 called Surrender and you can stream a song from that, along with other music relevant to this tour, below.

Anxious are also opening part of Nothing's tour, including the Brooklyn show on October 15 at Elsewhere Hall with Frankie Rose and Enumclaw also on the bill (tickets).