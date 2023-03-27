Wicca Phase Springs Eternal announces new s/t LP and LA & NYC shows, shares new song

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal--aka former Tigers Jaw member and Gothboiclique co-founder Adam McIlwee--has announced a new self-titled album, due June 2 via Run For Cover (pre-order). The album was made with help from Darcy Baylis and Uniform's Ben Greenberg, and Adam duets with Zola Jesus on the song "Mystery, I’m Tied To You." "It felt like this could be a starting point if you don’t know what Wicca Phase is about," Adam says of this album. "You’re still getting the melodrama that’s in all my lyrics, but you’re also getting this description of the world–what it looks like, what it feels like. Why wouldn’t that be self-titled?"

Adam also said that he never wanted Wicca Phase to be tied down to a specific genre, and lead single "Moving Without Movement" finds him going in a gothy synthpop direction without losing the unique charm of Wicca Phase. Listen and watch the video below.

Wicca Phase also announced two album preview shows, one in Los Angeles on April 1 at TBA and one in Brooklyn on April 15 at The Mona Liza (the loft space at 23 Meadows St, where Monarch is also located).

Tracklist

1. Wicca Phase Springs Eternal

2. Moving Without Movement

3. Twilight Miracle

4. It's Getting Dark

5. Saturday Night

6. Open Portal

7. Farm

8. One Silhouette

9. Assembly

10. Now That It's Dark

11. Mystery I'm Tied To You

12. Who's Watching Me

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal -- 2023 Tour Dates

04/01 Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

04/15 Brooklyn, NY @ The Mona Liza