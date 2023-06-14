Wicca Phase talks new LP, Tigers Jaw, Lil Peep & more on BV podcast

The latest guest on the BrooklynVegan podcast is Adam McIlwee of Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, who's also a former/founding member of Tigers Jaw, co-founder of GothBoiClique, member of Pay For Pain, and more. Adam joins us to discuss the new self-titled Wicca Phase album that's out now on Run For Cover. He discusses influences behind the album like Fairport Convention, The Pentangle, '90s dance music, and several non-musical influences; talks working with guest vocalist Zola Jesus and co-producer Ben Greenberg of Uniform; and more. We also get into a career-spanning chat, ranging from his early days coming up in the Scranton, PA punk scene to working with Lil Peep in GothBoiClique and much more. Listen on Spotify, Apple, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Adam also mentions on the podcast that he'll be doing two album release events called Wicca Phase Springs Eternal Presents Eternal Twilight on August 5 at The Echoplex in LA and September 9 at Warsaw in Brooklyn. As Adam discusses on the show, they'll have unique lineups and they'll be more than just standard concerts. Stay tuned for more info.

