Widespread Panic co-founder Todd Nance dead at 57

Todd Nance, founding drummer of Southern rock/jam band vets Widepsread Panic, has sadly passed away at age 57. He was with the band for 31 years before leaving in 2016 due to "personal issues" and turning his focus to a few other musical projects. Cause of death is not yet known.

Relix reports:

Born in Chattanooga, Tenn., Nance received his first drumkit for Christmas at age of 13 and after forming a high school garage band with Michael Houser, the guitarist enlisted Nance in early 1986 to join what would become Widespread Panic.

Over the next decade, the band rapidly grew beyond their Georgia roots and Nance would provide the backbeat for some of WSP’s most legendary shows.

Most notably, he was present for WSP’s 1998 hometown celebration in Athens, Ga. which drew a crowd of over 100,000. That show was later immortalized in the beloved live record Panic in the Streets.

[...] Following the drummer’s passing, a number of his former colleagues remembered his legacy.

“Todd had that deep, southern boogie groove. Undeniable and infectious,” wrote North Mississippi Allstars’ Cody Dickinson. “The real deal Holyfield. His signature drumming style influenced so many. His many great performances brought happiness and joy to us all. Todd would always invite me to sit in and play with WSP. I mean ALWAYS. Of all the drummers who have shown me so much love and support all these years, he was the guy who would say, ‘come on Cody, play drums during my solo. Or washboard. Whatever you want.’ Who does that?? Todd Nance. That’s who.”