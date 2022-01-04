Widowspeak announce new LP & 2022 tour (listen to “Everything Is Simple”)

Widowspeak have announced their sixth album, The Jacket, which will be out March 11 via Captured Tracks. The band made the album at NYC's Diamond Mine with producer and Dap Kings drummer Homer Steinweiss, and it was mixed by Chris Coady (Beach House, Yeah Yeah Yeahs).

The album began life as the story of an imaginary band, which also figures into the smoky, slow-burn first single, "Everything Is Simple." Says singer/guitarist Molly Hamilton, "At the beginning of something (a relationship, a project, a job, a new place) you have this very pure feeling toward it. Everything feels less complicated because you’re oriented wholly toward that potential. It’s undefined, and that makes it easier to understand, because you can’t see the problems yet. As time goes on, you learn more, you experience more, and you see where the limitations exist: not even necessarily ones imposed upon you, but where you draw your own lines. Maybe you can’t see what was holding you back until it’s in the past, and by then others’ perspectives contradict your own. Everyone is constructing their own versions of reality. The song was originally going to feed into the drama of the imaginary band, but it’s about our own band too. I was thinking about how I’m an inherently unreliable narrator about my own life, and at the same time maybe there are no “true” stories."

Watch the "Everything is Simple" video below.

Widowspeak will be on tour later this year, including headlining shows and a few Florida and Georgia dates opening for Clairo. The tour kicks off with a Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on April 7 and includes a Los Angeles show at Zebulon on April 28. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. While You Wait

2. Everything Is Simple

3. Salt

4. True Blue

5. The Jacket

6. Unwind

7. The Drive

8. Slow Dance

9. Forget It

10. Sleeper

WIDOWSPEAK - 2022 TOUR DATES

4.7.22 - New York, NY - Baby’s All Right

4.8.22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

4.9.22 - Washington, DC - Jammin’ Java

4.13.22 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore *

4.14.22 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live *

4.15.22 - Athens, GA - Hendershots

4.16.22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

4.17.22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

4.19.22 - New Orleans, LA - d.b.a

4.20.22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4.21.22 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

4.22.22 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

4.23.22 - Ft Worth, TX - Tulips

4.25.22 - Albuquerque, NM - InsideOut

4.26.22 - Tucson, AZ - Groundworks

4.27.22 - Palm Springs, CA - Alibi

4.28.22 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

4.29.22 - Santa Ana, CA - La Santa

4.30.22 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

5.3.22 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium at The Catalyst

5.4.22 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

5.6.22 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

5.9.22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Hangar House

5.10.22 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

5.12.22 - Des Monies, IA - xBk

5.14.22 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

5.15.22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

* w/ Clario