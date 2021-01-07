Widowspeak cover Dire Straits and R.E.M. on new EP (listen to “Romeo & Juliet”)

Widowspeak are following up last year's Plum with the Honeychurch EP that will be out January 22. The EP features covers of Dire Straits' "Romeo and Juliet" and R.E.M.'s "The One I Love," as well as a new version of Plum's "Money" and two unreleased songs.

Their version of "Romeo and Juliet" is terrific, as Widowspeak's signature dreamy, hushed sound is a perfect match for a song like this. "It's one of our mutual favorites, from the very first notes it just takes you to that place," says Widowspeak's Molly Hamilton. "There are also so many different associations wrapped up in the song for me: remembering the first times hearing it, putting it on mix cds, the teen movie soundtracks, even the Indigo Girls cover. And we're obsessed with the music video. Sometimes you just want to sing something that feels like a friend, ya know? We recorded the cover in an afternoon, and don't have much of a soundproofed situation, so you can kind of hear the sounds of the neighborhood in the background." You can listen to Widowspeak's cover, and watch the video for Dire Straits' original, below.

Honeychurch tracklist

1. Money (Hymn)

2. The One I Love

3. Sanguine

4. Romeo and Juliet

5. Honeychurch