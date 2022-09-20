Wiki and Subjxct5 announce new mixtape ‘Cold Cuts,’ share “My Life”

New York rapper Wiki and New Jersey producer Subjxct5 have announced a new collaborative mixtape, Cold Cuts, due October 21 via Wiki's own Wikset Enterprise label (pre-order). It features appearances from Navy Blue, Afrikillz, Papo2oo4, Big Ouee, DJ Lucas, Reed & Hunnaloe, YL, and Slicky, and the first single is the excellent "My Life." It's a subdued song that finds Wiki quietly spitting venom over a hazy head-nod soundscape from Subjxct5, and it's a reminder that Wiki is so good at tucked-away gems like this one. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Jersey Sub

2. My Life

3. Train to Mecca

4. Mista

5. Come Home (feat. Afrikillz)

6. Butta Leather

7. The Fonz

8. Evergreen (feat. Papo2oo4)

9. Bossed Up Sense

10. Phone Calls (feat. Big Ouee)

11. Wikispeaks 2K22

12. Silent Meeting (feat. DJ Lucas)

13. Until We On (feat. Reed & Hunnaloe)

14. Ricky (feat. YL)

15. Bones (feat. Papo2oo4)

16. One More Chance (feat. Navy Blue)

17. Peace 2 MC Shan (feat. Slicky)

18. Always Will