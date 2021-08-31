Wiki announces Navy Blue-produced album, playing NYC shows w/ Armand Hammer & more

New York rapper Wiki has been very prolific this year, having released the NAH-produced album Telephonebooth as well as several one-off singles, and now he's announced another new album, entirely produced by another staple of underground New York rap, Navy Blue. It's called Half God, it comes out October 1 via Wikset Enterprise, and it also features Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, duendita, Remy Banks, Jesse James Solomon, and a rapped verse on one song by Navy Blue.

Along with the announcement comes two singles, "Roof" and "Remarkably," the former of which also comes with a video. Navy Blue's production is understated and a little psychedelic, and Wiki sounds great over it. Check out both below.

Wiki will play a Half God release show on October 8 at Soho Roof, and he'll open for Armand Hammer on November 7 at Knockdown Center in Queens, with Navy Blue on that bill as well, along with Quelle Chris, Saint Mela, Fielded, KAYANA and Dreamcrusher.

Navy Blue also opens for AKAI SOLO (who he released the collaborative True Sky with this year) at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on September 13 (tickets). Navy Blue's own new album Navy's Reprise came out this year as well.

--

Tracklist

1. Not Today (Intro)

2. Roof

3. Remarkably

4. Cant Do This Alone (ft. Navy Blue)

5. Never Fall Off

6. Drug Supplier (ft. Jesse James Solomon)

7. Wik Tha God

8. Ego Death

9. The Business

10. Home

11. All I Need (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)

12. Gas Face (ft. Remy Banks)

13. The Promised (ft. MIKE)

14. New Truths

15. Still Here (ft. duendita)

16. Grape Soda