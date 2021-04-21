Wiki & NAH announce collaborative album ‘Telephonebooth’ (stream a track)

NYC rapper Wiki has announced a new project, Telephonebooth, entirely produced by NAH (the industrial rap project of Mike Kuhn, who was previously the drummer/vocalist of emo revival band 1994!). A press release describes how the two became collaborators:

Having first met in 2014 when NAH opened for Ratking (Wiki’s previous group) in Philadelphia, the duo would eventually work together when NAH was called upon to add extra production on the majority of Wiki’s 2019 album, OOFIE. ﻿After a joint Paris show was canceled in March 2020, NAH began crafting a batch of beats made specifically for Wiki’s signature voice. A year later, through countless emails and phone calls between NYC and Antwerp, Belgium (NAH’s current base of operations), the duo managed to create a singular and honest take on life in the city during these uncertain times. Tales of self doubt, friendship, painful hangovers, and reflective musings set to short, gritty, mutated beats paint a picture of two artists trusting in each other’s abilities and creating one real as hell creative statement piece.

Telephonebooth arrives as a Bandcamp exclusive on May 7 via Wiki's own Wikset Enterprises, with a wider release to follow, and first single "HIP HOP" is out now. NAH's psychedelic, distorted, industrial-tinged production makes for something a little more abstract than we're used to hearing Wiki rap over it, and Wiki adapts to it perfectly, with tongue-twisters that are as dizzying as the beat itself. Watch the Ryo Tanzawa-directed video below.

Tracklist

1. Life Like?

2. Yonkers

3. Truth Be Told

4. Hip Hop

5. Frogskins

6. Shit Blood

7. Stuff

8. No Work

9. The Crown

10. Sexy Jawn

11. Shit'n Me

12. Friendship

13. Hungover

14. Pimp'n & Simp'n