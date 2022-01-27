Wiki & Navy Blue announce joint NYC show

Wiki released one of our favorite albums of 2021 with Half God, which was entirely produced by Navy Blue (who also raps on one track), and now Wiki and Navy Blue have announced a joint hometown NYC show happening March 4 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now.

The only other upcoming Wiki date that we're currently aware of is Wilco's Solid Sound festival in Massachusetts.

Here's what we previously said about Half God:

After making a grand statement with 2017's XL-released No Mountains In Manhattan, Wiki parted ways with his big record label and took a more insular approach on his subsequent projects, but with his Navy Blue-produced Half God, he seems to have finally found a comfortable middle ground between his most ambitious aspirations and his penchant for the underground. Like on NMIM, the main character of Half God is New York City. Patrick Morales, the person behind Wiki, shows up a lot too, but his own experiences are used as symbolism for life in the city at large. Half God feels like a day in the life of a New Yorker, from contemplating life on the roof of your apartment to glaring at gentrification. The artwork for No Mountains In Manhattan was a painting of NYC, one as vivid and full of wide-eyed admiration as Wiki's songs themselves. In contrast, Half God feels wiser and more reflective, like the work of an artist looking back at that same painting years later and seeing it in a new light. It's only been four years since that album, but Half God reminds you how quickly New York City, and its inhabitants, are always changing.

Stream the album below...