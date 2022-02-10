Wilco add 5th NYC ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ show, on BrooklynVegan presale NOW

Wilco will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot by playing it in full at special shows in NYC and Chicago. The four shows at NYC's United Palace (April 15, 16, 17, 19) have all but sold out, so they've added a fifth show at United Palace on April 20. Tickets for that are on BrooklynVegan presale now -- use password BROOKLYNVEGAN.

Our presale runs through 10 PM tonight (2/10) and if you miss out, any remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 11 at 10 AM.

The YHF shows are ahead of the 2022 edition of Wilco's Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA. All tour dates are listed below.

Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows:

Fri. Apr. 15 - New York NY @ United Palace

Sat. Apr. 16 - New York, NY @ United Palace

Sun. Apr. 17 - New York, NY @ United Palace

Tue. Apr. 19 - New York, NY @ United Palace

Wed. Apr. 20 - New York, NY @ United Palace

Fri. Apr. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Sat. Apr. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Additional 2022 Wilco Tour Dates

Fri. May 27 - Sun. May 29 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Sat. Jun. 11 - Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival

Mon. Jun. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Fri. Jun. 17 - Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival

Sat. Jun. 18 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

Wed. Jun. 22 - Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

Sat. Jun. 25 - Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia

Mon. Jun. 27 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

Mon. Aug. 28 - Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend