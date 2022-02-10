Wilco add 5th NYC ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ show, on BrooklynVegan presale NOW
Wilco will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot by playing it in full at special shows in NYC and Chicago. The four shows at NYC's United Palace (April 15, 16, 17, 19) have all but sold out, so they've added a fifth show at United Palace on April 20. Tickets for that are on BrooklynVegan presale now -- use password BROOKLYNVEGAN.
Our presale runs through 10 PM tonight (2/10) and if you miss out, any remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 11 at 10 AM.
The YHF shows are ahead of the 2022 edition of Wilco's Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA. All tour dates are listed below.
Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows:
Fri. Apr. 15 - New York NY @ United Palace
Sat. Apr. 16 - New York, NY @ United Palace
Sun. Apr. 17 - New York, NY @ United Palace
Tue. Apr. 19 - New York, NY @ United Palace
Wed. Apr. 20 - New York, NY @ United Palace
Fri. Apr. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
Sat. Apr. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
Additional 2022 Wilco Tour Dates
Fri. May 27 - Sun. May 29 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
Sat. Jun. 11 - Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival
Mon. Jun. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
Fri. Jun. 17 - Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival
Sat. Jun. 18 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
Wed. Jun. 22 - Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
Sat. Jun. 25 - Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia
Mon. Jun. 27 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico
Mon. Aug. 28 - Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend