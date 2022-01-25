Wilco announce 2022 Solid Sound lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, more
Wilco have announced the lineup for the 2022 edition of their Solid Sound Festival which happens May 27-29 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. As usual, the band headline and there will also be performances from Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band, Sun Ra Arkestra, mike watt + the missingmen, Hand Habits, Wiki, Angel Bat Dawid, Iceage, Sam Evian, NNAMDI, Cut Worms, Eleventh Dream Day and more, including Wilco members' solo/side projects and more.
There's also John Hodgman's Comedy Cabaret, which is co-hosted with Jean Grae, and features Negin Farsad, River Butcher, and Nick Offerman, as well as art installations, and more.
Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full 2022 Solid Sound lineup below.
Solid Sound 2022 Lineup
Wilco
Sylvan Esso
Japanese Breakfast
Bonnie 'Prince' Billy
Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band
Jeff Tweedy & Friends
Sun Ra Arkestra
mike watt + the missingmen
Hand Habits
Wiki
Angel Bat Dawid
Iceage
Sam Evian
NNAM
Cut Worms
Le Ren
Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet
Autumn Defense
On Fillmore with Jonna Tervomaa
Eleventh Dream Day
Mess Esque
Mikael Jorgensen
Liam Kazar
Tuomo & Markus
Story Pirates
John Hodgman's Comedy Cabaret, co-hosted with Jean Grae, feat. Negin Farsad, River Butcher, and Nick Offerman
