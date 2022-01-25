Wilco announce 2022 Solid Sound lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, more

Wilco have announced the lineup for the 2022 edition of their Solid Sound Festival which happens May 27-29 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. As usual, the band headline and there will also be performances from Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band, Sun Ra Arkestra, mike watt + the missingmen, Hand Habits, Wiki, Angel Bat Dawid, Iceage, Sam Evian, NNAMDI, Cut Worms, Eleventh Dream Day and more, including Wilco members' solo/side projects and more.

There's also John Hodgman's Comedy Cabaret, which is co-hosted with Jean Grae, and features Negin Farsad, River Butcher, and Nick Offerman, as well as art installations, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full 2022 Solid Sound lineup below.

Solid Sound 2022 Lineup

Wilco

Sylvan Esso

Japanese Breakfast

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy

Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band

Jeff Tweedy & Friends

Sun Ra Arkestra

mike watt + the missingmen

Hand Habits

Wiki

Angel Bat Dawid

Iceage

Sam Evian

NNAM

Cut Worms

Le Ren

Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet

Autumn Defense

On Fillmore with Jonna Tervomaa

Eleventh Dream Day

Mess Esque

Mikael Jorgensen

Liam Kazar

Tuomo & Markus

Story Pirates

John Hodgman's Comedy Cabaret, co-hosted with Jean Grae, feat. Negin Farsad, River Butcher, and Nick Offerman

