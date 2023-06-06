Wilco announce fall tour with My Brightest Diamond and Nina Nastasia

Wilco announce fall tour with My Brightest Diamond and Nina Nastasia

Wilco at Capitol Theatre in April (photo by Ellen Qbertplaya)

Wilco have announced a fall tour which has them out My Brightest Diamond on the first half, and Nina Nastasia on the latter. Dates stay on the western half of the US -- they were on the East Coast this spring -- and include three nights at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel. All dates are listed below.

Before that, frontman Jeff Tweedy will be on a solo tour with La Ren that includes four nights at NYC's Brooklyn Made on June 21, 23, 24 & 25. Jeff's solo dates are listed below as well.

loading...

Wilco Tour Dates:
Thu. Aug. 10 - Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten
Sat. Aug. 12 - Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival
Mon. Aug. 14 - St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada
Wed. Aug. 16 - Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella
Thu. Aug. 17 - Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
Sat. Aug. 19 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival
Sun. Aug. 20 - Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival
Tue. Aug. 22 - Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini
Thu. Aug. 24 - San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival
Fri. Aug. 25 - Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival
Sun. Aug. 27 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Aug. 28 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
Thu. Aug. 31 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Sat. Sep. 2 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Sun. Sep. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
Tue. Sep. 5 - Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
Wed. Sep. 6 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+
Fri. Sep. 8 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Sep. 9 - Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +
Mon. Sept. 25 - Wichita, KS @ Wave *
Tue. Sep. 26 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
Thu. Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
Fri. Sep. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *
Sun. Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *
Tue. Oct. 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *
Wed. Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Thu. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Fri. Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Sun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival
Wed. Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *
Fri. Oct. 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *
Sat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*
Mon. Oct. 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
Tue. Oct. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
Fri. Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^
Sun. Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
Mon. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^
Wed. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
Thu. Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^
Fri. Oct. 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
Sat. Dec. 2 - Wed. Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

+ w/ Anna Miekie
* w/ My Brightest Diamond
^ w/ Nina Nastasia

Jeff Tweedy Solo Tour Dates:
Mon. June 19 - South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing*
Wed. June 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Fri. June 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Sat. June 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made * [SOLD OUT]
Sun. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Tue. June 27 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
Wed. June 28 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis * [SOLD OUT]
Tue. July 18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall* [SOLD OUT]
Wed. July 19 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *
Fri. July 21 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater * [SOLD OUT]
Sat. July 22 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *
Sun. July 23 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *
Tue. July 25 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *
Wed. July 26 - Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *
Fri. July 28 - Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival
Sat. July 29 - Vernon, BC - Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre ^

* w/ Le Ren
^ w/ Scott McCaughey

Filed Under: Jeff Tweedy, My Brightest Diamond, Nina Nastasia, Wilco
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan