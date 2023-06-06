Wilco announce fall tour with My Brightest Diamond and Nina Nastasia
Wilco have announced a fall tour which has them out My Brightest Diamond on the first half, and Nina Nastasia on the latter. Dates stay on the western half of the US -- they were on the East Coast this spring -- and include three nights at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel. All dates are listed below.
Before that, frontman Jeff Tweedy will be on a solo tour with La Ren that includes four nights at NYC's Brooklyn Made on June 21, 23, 24 & 25. Jeff's solo dates are listed below as well.
Wilco Tour Dates:
Thu. Aug. 10 - Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten
Sat. Aug. 12 - Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival
Mon. Aug. 14 - St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada
Wed. Aug. 16 - Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella
Thu. Aug. 17 - Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
Sat. Aug. 19 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival
Sun. Aug. 20 - Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival
Tue. Aug. 22 - Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini
Thu. Aug. 24 - San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival
Fri. Aug. 25 - Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival
Sun. Aug. 27 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Aug. 28 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
Thu. Aug. 31 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Sat. Sep. 2 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Sun. Sep. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
Tue. Sep. 5 - Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
Wed. Sep. 6 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+
Fri. Sep. 8 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Sep. 9 - Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +
Mon. Sept. 25 - Wichita, KS @ Wave *
Tue. Sep. 26 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
Thu. Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
Fri. Sep. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *
Sun. Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *
Tue. Oct. 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *
Wed. Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Thu. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Fri. Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Sun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival
Wed. Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *
Fri. Oct. 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *
Sat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*
Mon. Oct. 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
Tue. Oct. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
Fri. Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^
Sun. Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
Mon. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^
Wed. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
Thu. Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^
Fri. Oct. 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
Sat. Dec. 2 - Wed. Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)
+ w/ Anna Miekie
* w/ My Brightest Diamond
^ w/ Nina Nastasia
Jeff Tweedy Solo Tour Dates:
Mon. June 19 - South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing*
Wed. June 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Fri. June 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Sat. June 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made * [SOLD OUT]
Sun. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Tue. June 27 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
Wed. June 28 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis * [SOLD OUT]
Tue. July 18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall* [SOLD OUT]
Wed. July 19 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *
Fri. July 21 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater * [SOLD OUT]
Sat. July 22 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *
Sun. July 23 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *
Tue. July 25 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *
Wed. July 26 - Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *
Fri. July 28 - Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival
Sat. July 29 - Vernon, BC - Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre ^
* w/ Le Ren
^ w/ Scott McCaughey