Wilco announce fall tour with My Brightest Diamond and Nina Nastasia

Wilco have announced a fall tour which has them out My Brightest Diamond on the first half, and Nina Nastasia on the latter. Dates stay on the western half of the US -- they were on the East Coast this spring -- and include three nights at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel. All dates are listed below.

Before that, frontman Jeff Tweedy will be on a solo tour with La Ren that includes four nights at NYC's Brooklyn Made on June 21, 23, 24 & 25. Jeff's solo dates are listed below as well.

wilco 2023 tour to infinity loading...

Wilco Tour Dates:

Thu. Aug. 10 - Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten

Sat. Aug. 12 - Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival

Mon. Aug. 14 - St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada

Wed. Aug. 16 - Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella

Thu. Aug. 17 - Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros

Sat. Aug. 19 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Sun. Aug. 20 - Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival

Tue. Aug. 22 - Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini

Thu. Aug. 24 - San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival

Fri. Aug. 25 - Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival

Sun. Aug. 27 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Aug. 28 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

Thu. Aug. 31 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sat. Sep. 2 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Sun. Sep. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

Tue. Sep. 5 - Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

Wed. Sep. 6 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+

Fri. Sep. 8 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Sep. 9 - Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +

Mon. Sept. 25 - Wichita, KS @ Wave *

Tue. Sep. 26 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

Thu. Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Fri. Sep. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *

Sun. Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

Tue. Oct. 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

Wed. Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Thu. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Fri. Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Sun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

Wed. Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

Fri. Oct. 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

Mon. Oct. 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

Tue. Oct. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

Sun. Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

Mon. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

Wed. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

Thu. Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

Sat. Dec. 2 - Wed. Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

+ w/ Anna Miekie

* w/ My Brightest Diamond

^ w/ Nina Nastasia

Jeff Tweedy Solo Tour Dates:

Mon. June 19 - South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing*

Wed. June 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Fri. June 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Sat. June 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made * [SOLD OUT]

Sun. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Tue. June 27 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

Wed. June 28 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis * [SOLD OUT]

Tue. July 18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall* [SOLD OUT]

Wed. July 19 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *

Fri. July 21 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater * [SOLD OUT]

Sat. July 22 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *

Sun. July 23 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *

Tue. July 25 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *

Wed. July 26 - Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *

Fri. July 28 - Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival

Sat. July 29 - Vernon, BC - Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre ^

* w/ Le Ren

^ w/ Scott McCaughey