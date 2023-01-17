Wilco announce spring North American tour, 3-show residencies in NY & Chicago w/ Horsegirl

Wilco released their 12th album, Cruel Country, last year, and they've announced a new round of tour dates supporting it. The spring North American shows will begin in March with three-show residencies in Chicago and Port Chester, NY, where they're promising no repeated songs in each city. From there they'll head to Iceland for another three-show residency at Reykjavík's Harpa Center, then return to North America for more touring throughout April. Horsegirl open the Port Chester and Chicago shows, and The A's join them for most of the rest of their North American run. See all dates below.

The Port Chester shows are at Capitol Theatre on March 30, 31, and April 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time.

Wilco are also sharing new footage from their intimate Cruel Country shows at Chicago dive bar Carol's Pub back in October. Watch clips of "A Story To Tell," "I Am My Mother," "Cruel Country," and "Falling Apart (Right Now)" below.

The band are also streaming their Wilcoworld Radio for its third installment, now through January 14 on wilcoworld.net. The 12+ hours of new programming includes DJ hours from each band member, a deep dive into Cruel Country with Jeff Tweedy, Wilco cover sets curated by WXRT's Marty Lennertz and Lara Mondae, rare and unheard recordings of recent live shows, and more.

WILCO: 2023 TOUR

Thu. March 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Sat. March 25 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Sun. March 26 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Thu. March 30 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Fri. March 31 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Sat. April 1 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Thu. April 6 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Fri. April 7 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Sat. April 8 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Sun. April 16 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Tue. April 18 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock %

Wed. April 19 - St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater %

Thu. April 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall %

Sat. April 22 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing %

Sun. April 23 - Athens, GA @ Classic Center %

Mon. April 24 - Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall %

Tue. April 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman %

Thu. April 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre %

Fri. April 28 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe %

Sat. April 29 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheater %

Sun. April 30 - Athens, OH @ Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Sat. Aug. 19 - Taboão, PT @ Festival Paredes De Coura

Sun. Sept. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

* with Horsegirl

% with The Aʼs