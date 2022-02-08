Wilco announce ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ 20th anniversary shows (BV Presale for NYC shows)

Wilco will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed fourth album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot with special shows where they'll play the album in full, at NYC's United Palace on April 15, 16, 17 & 19 and Chicago's Auditorium Theatre on April 22 & 23. The shows will also feature a second set of Wilco favorites and rarities.

You can get tickets early for United Palace with the Brooklynvegan Presale that runs Thursday, February 10 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

UPDATE: use presale password BROOKLYNVEGAN.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all Yankee Hotel Foxtrot shows go on sale Friday, February 11 at 11 EST time.

Though the album was celebrated right from the start and is now considered the band's masterpiece, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot had a difficult birth. Wilco's label, Reprise, were unhappy with the album and refused to release it. The band parted ways with Reprise, regained rights to the album, and made it available to stream on their website in September of 2001. It finally got a physical release on April 23, 2002 via Nonesuch Records. Stream it below.

The YHF shows are ahead of the 2022 edition of Wilco's Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA. Wilco also held their Mexico destination festival Sky Blue Sky in January. They've got a few other dates as well and all are listed below.

Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows:

Fri. Apr. 15 - New York NY @ United Palace

Sat. Apr. 16 - New York, NY @ United Palace

Sun. Apr. 17 - New York, NY @ United Palace

Tue. Apr. 19 - New York, NY @ United Palace

Fri. Apr. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Sat. Apr. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Additional 2022 Wilco Tour Dates

Fri. May 27 - Sun. May 29 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Sat. Jun. 11 - Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival

Mon. Jun. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Fri. Jun. 17 - Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival

Sat. Jun. 18 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

Wed. Jun. 22 - Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

Sat. Jun. 25 - Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia

Mon. Jun. 27 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

Mon. Aug. 28 - Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend