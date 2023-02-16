Wilco are selling old gear and rare instruments from the Loft

Wilco have announced that they'll again be selling some of their old gear in a Reverb Shop to free up space in their Chicago studio, the Loft. The items up for sale include guitars, preamps, and a rare Burdett pump organ that's over 100 years old. Loft studio manager Mark Greenberg says the organ has "been a staple of the space for years and made its way on a few recordings. Though we love it, it takes up a pretty large footprint, and in the name of freeing up space, we are ready to let this go. If you love something, set it free, right?"

Also up for sale is a 1933 Martin 0-18K in player-used condition, a rare 1963 Gibson Everly Bros acoustic guitar in natural finish, a rare early Standel Custom Electric Guitar from the mid-'60s ("This guitar sleighs plus it looks sorta like the Millennium Falcon… so, you know… there’s that," Mark says), Nels Cline's Carr Impala combo amplifier (Mark says, "If you were lucky enough to catch one of [Stained Radiance's] shows, you probably heard this amp"), and two Avalon AD2022 rack preamps that have been on tour with Jeff Tweedy over the last 15 years. Wilco's full Reverb Shop goes live on February 22. Check out pictures of the gear below.

In other Wilco news, Tweedy just announced his new book, and the band will be going on tour supporting their newest album Cruel Country with Horsegirl and The A's starting this spring. All dates below.

WILCO -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Thu. March 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Sat. March 25 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Sun. March 26 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Thu. March 30 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Fri. March 31 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Sat. April 1 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Thu. April 6 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Fri. April 7 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Sat. April 8 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Sun. April 16 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Tue. April 18 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock %

Wed. April 19 - St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater %

Thu. April 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall %

Sat. April 22 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing %

Sun. April 23 - Athens, GA @ Classic Center %

Mon. April 24 - Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall %

Tue. April 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman %

Thu. April 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre %

Fri. April 28 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe %

Sat. April 29 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheater %

Sun. April 30 - Athens, OH @ Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Sat. Aug. 19 - Taboão, PT @ Festival Paredes De Coura

Sun. Sept. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

* with Horsegirl

% with The Aʼs