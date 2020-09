Wilco reissuing Summerteeth as a 5-LP/4-CD deluxe box set with unreleased tracks

Wilco announced an expanded reissue of their excellent third album, 1999's Summerteeth. It comes out on November 6 as a 5-LP/4-CD set, with a remaster of the original album, done by Bob Ludwig in 2020, as well as unreleased demos, outtakes, and alternate versions. There's also a previously unreleased recording of Wilco's November 1, 1999 show at Colorado's Boulder Theatre; the vinyl version, meanwhile, has an early 1999 performance called An Unmitigated Disaster, recorded at Tower Records on March 11, 1999, two days after Summerteeth was originally released. See the tracklistings for the CD and vinyl editions below.

Summerteeth's liner notes have been redone for the reissue, too, and include new interviews with Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, and other band members by MOJO editor John Mulvey. Original art director art director Lawrence Azerrad revamped the cover art and the packaging is done in metallic foil. You can pre-order it here, and hear the Slow Rhodes version of the title track below.

Jeff Tweedy, meanwhile, has a new book, How To Write One Song: Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back, due out in October. His son, drummer Spencer Tweedy, has a book of his own out the same month, Mirror Sound: A Look Into the People and Processes Behind Self-Recorded Music.

Summerteeth Deluxe Reissue LP Edition Track Listing

LP One - Original Album

Side One

1. CAN’T STAND IT

2. SHE’S A JAR

3. A SHOT IN THE ARM

4. WE’RE JUST FRIENDS

Side Two

1. I’M ALWAYS IN LOVE

2. NOTHING’SGONNASTANDINMYWAY (AGAIN)

3. PIEHOLDEN SUITE

4. HOW TO FIGHT LONELINESS

LP Two - Original Album

Side One

1. VIA CHICAGO

2. ELT

3. MY DARLING

4. WHEN YOU WAKE UP FEELING OLD

Side Two

1. SUMMER TEETH

2. IN A FUTURE AGE

3. CANDY FLOSS

4. A SHOT IN THE ARM (REMIX)

LP Three - Outtakes/Alternates/Demos

Side One

1. TRIED AND TRUE (DEMO)

2. I’M ALWAYS IN LOVE (DEMO)

3. A SHOT IN THE ARM (DEMO)

4. I’LL SING IT (DEMO)

5. TWO GUITARS (INSTRUMENTAL) (DEMO)

6. CANDY FLOSS (DEMO)

7. IN A FUTURE AGE (DEMO)

Side Two

1. NO HURRY (DEMO)

2. SHE’S A JAR (DEMO)

3. CAN’T LOCATOR IT (GUITAR RIFF DEMO)

4. NOTHING’SEVERGONNASTANDINMYWAY (AGAIN) (DEMO)

5. SUMMER TEETH (SLOW RHODES VERSION)

6. PIEHOLDEN SUITE (ALTERNATE)

LP Four - Outtakes/Alternates/Demos

Side One

1. I’M ALWAYS IN LOVE (EARLY RUN THROUGH)

2. MY DARLING (ALTERNATE)

3. TRIED AND TRUE (ALTERNATE)

4. SHE’S A JAR (ALTERNATE)

5. NOTHING’SEVERGONNASTANDINMYWAY (AGAIN) (ALTERNATE)

6. CANDY FLOSS (INTRO)

Side Two

1. EVERY LITTLE THING (ALTERNATE)

2. VIKING DAN (OUTTAKE)

3. WE’RE JUST FRIENDS/YEE HAW (INSTRUMENTAL) (10/29/99 MINNEAPOLIS

SOUNDCHECK)

4. SUMMER TEETH (ALTERNATE)

5. IN A FUTURE AGE (TAKE 3)

LP Five – An Unmitigated Disaster: 3/11/99 Tower Records/WXRT

Side One

1. I’M ALWAYS IN LOVE

2. VIA CHICAGO

3. HOW TO FIGHT LONELINESS

4. SHE’S A JAR

Side Two

1. WE’RE JUST FRIENDS

2. CAN’T STAND IT

3. I GOT YOU (AT THE END OF THE CENTURY)

4. FORGET THE FLOWERS

5. CALIFORNIA STARS

Summerteeth Deluxe Reissue CD Edition Track Listing

Disc One – Original Album

1. CAN’T STAND IT

2. SHE’S A JAR

3. A SHOT IN THE ARM

4. WE’RE JUST FRIENDS

5. I’M ALWAYS IN LOVE

6. NOTHING’SEVERGONNASTANDINMYWAY (AGAIN)

7. PIEHOLDEN SUITE

8. HOW TO FIGHT LONELINESS

9. VIA CHICAGO

10. ELT

11. MY DARLING

12. WHEN YOU WAKE UP FEELING OLD

13. SUMMER TEETH

14. IN A FUTURE AGE

15. CANDY FLOSS

16. A SHOT IN THE ARM (REMIX)

Disc Two – Outtakes/Alternates/Demos

1. TRIED AND TRUE (DEMO)

2. I’M ALWAYS IN LOVE (DEMO)

3. A SHOT IN THE ARM (DEMO)

4. I’LL SING IT (DEMO)

5. TWO GUITARS (INSTRUMENTAL) (DEMO)

6. CANDY FLOSS (DEMO)

7. IN A FUTURE AGE (DEMO)

8. NO HURRY (DEMO)

9. SHE’S A JAR (DEMO)

10. CAN’T LOCATOR IT (GUITAR RIFF DEMO)

11. NOTHING’SEVERGONNASTANDINMYWAY (AGAIN) (DEMO)

12. SUMMER TEETH (SLOW RHODES VERSION)

13. PIEHOLDEN SUITE (ALTERNATE)

14. I’M ALWAYS IN LOVE (EARLY RUN THROUGH)

15. MY DARLING (ALTERNATE)

16. TRIED AND TRUE (ALTERNATE)

17. SHE’S A JAR (ALTERNATE)

18. NOTHING’SEVERGONNASTANDINMYWAY (AGAIN) (ALTERNATE)

19. CANDY FLOSS (INTRO)

20. EVERY LITTLE THING (ALTERNATE)

21. VIKING DAN (OUTTAKE)

22. WE’RE JUST FRIENDS/YEE HAW (INSTRUMENTAL) (10/29/99 MINNEAPOLIS

SOUNDCHECK)

23. SUMMER TEETH (ALTERNATE)

24. IN A FUTURE AGE (TAKE 3)

Disc Three – Live At The Boulder Theater-Boulder, CO 11/1/99 (Part One)

1. VIA CHICAGO

2. CANDY FLOSS

3. SUMMER TEETH

4. I’M ALWAYS IN LOVE

5. I MUST BE HIGH

6. HOW TO FIGHT LONELINESS

7. HOTEL ARIZONA

8. RED-EYED AND BLUE

9. I GOT YOU (AT THE END OF THE CENTURY)

10. NOTHING’SEVERGONNASTANDINMYWAY (AGAIN)

11. SHE’S A JAR

12. A SHOT IN THE ARM

13. WE’RE JUST FRIENDS

14. MISUNDERSTOOD

Disc Four – Live At The Boulder Theater-Boulder, CO 11/1/99 (Part Two)

1. HESITATING BEAUTY

2. CHRIST FOR PRESIDENT

3. PASSENGER SIDE

4. CAN’T STAND IT

5. FORGET THE FLOWERS

6. NEW MADRID

7. CALIFORNIA STARS

8. KINGPIN

9. CASINO QUEEN

10. OUTTA MIND (OUTTA SIGHT)

11. HOODOO VOODOO

12. MONDAY