Wilco release two Beatles covers (Katy Perry did one too)

With The Beatles' massive Let It Be reissue having just come out (order a copy) and Peter Jackson's also-massive The Beatles: Get Back documentary a month away from airing, it's Beatles on the brain for lots of people right now. Amazon is celebrating Let It Be with a monthlong "[RE]DISCOVER" campaign, and most recently for it they've had Wilco cover two songs from the album's sessions, "Dig A Pony" and "Don't Let Me Down." "What a delight to convene in The Loft and assay two songs by that cool underground band The Beatles! I envy us!," Wilco's Nels Cline says. You can stream both covers (if you're an Amazon Music subscriber) below.

Also getting on the Beatles cover train is the Gap, who had Katy Perry cover "All You Need Is Love" for an ad. Watch it below.

