Wilco share summer 2022 playlist ft. Soul Glo, Chat Pile, Beyonce, more

Wilco have been making seasonal playlists with music they've been digging, and they've shared a new one for summer 2022. It includes albums from Soul Glo, Beyonce, Horsegirl, Kendrick Lamar, Angel Olsen, Dry Cleaning, Chat Pile, Kevin Morby, Earl Sweatshirt, Mdou Moctar, Wet Leg, Grace Ives, Cate Le Bon, Alabaster DePlume, Florist, Renata Zeiguer, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Sadies, Anderson .Paak, Nina Nastasia, Mess Esque, Courtney Marie Andrews, Lizzo, Daniel Rossen, The A's, Blondie's box set, PJ Harvey's demos and rarities, the late Jaimie Branch's discography, and more. See all of their picks, and stream the playlist, below.

Wilco released a new album, Cruel Country, in May, and they're on tour supporting it now; see all dates below, and shop for their records in the BV store.

Wilco Recommends Summer 2022 loading...

WILCO: 2022-2023 TOUR

09.17.2022 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

09.18.2022 Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Ranch

09.20.2022 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

09.21.2022 Vancouver, BC, Canada - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

09.23.2022 Calgary, AB, Canada - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

09.24.2022 Bozeman, MT - The ELM *

10.02.2022 Memphis, TN - Mempho Fest at Radians Amphitheatre

10.04.2022 New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre #

10.05.2022 New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre #

10.07.2022 Columbia MO - Roots N Blues Festival

04.06.2023 Reykjavik, Iceland - Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center

04.07.2023 Reykjavik, Iceland - Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center

04.08.2023 Reykjavik, Iceland - Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center

* - w/ Kamikaze Palm Tree

# - w/ Quintron and Miss Pussycat