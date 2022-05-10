Wilco share “Tired of Taking It Out On You” from new LP, announce North American tour

Wilco have shared a new song, "Tired of Taking It Out On You," from their forthcoming double album Cruel Country (out May 27), and have also announced a North American tour. All dates and the song's video are below.

“I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things,” says Jeff Tweedy of Wilco's new song. “Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose. I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best. And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.”

As for the tour, It kicks off August 12 in Cedar Rapids, and includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, New Haven, Fargo, Santa Fe, San Diego, Memphis, New Orleans, and more. There are no NYC shows at the moment, but Wilco did just play a five shows here celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. All dates are listed below.

In other news, Wilco have announced that their sets at the Solid Sound Festival this month will be available to livestream. Those include Friday, May 27's performance of Cruel Country, their May 28 performance and the May 29 "Jeff Tweedy & Friends" performance. Details and tickets are available here.

2022 Wilco Tour Dates:

Fri. May 27 - Sun. May 29 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Sat. Jun. 11 - Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival

Mon. Jun. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Tue. Jun 14 - Koln, DE @ E-Werk

Thu. Jun 16 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

Fri. Jun. 17 - Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival

Sat. Jun. 18 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

Mon. Jun. 20 - San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal

Tue. Jun 21 - Zaragoza, ES @ Parque Grande Jose Antonio Labordeta

Wed. Jun. 22 - Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

Fri. Jun. 24 - Valencia, ES @ Auditorio Casa de la Cultura de Burjassot

Sat. Jun. 25 - Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia

Mon. Jun. 27 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

Tue. Jun. 28 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

Fri. Jul. 1 - Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

Fri. Aug. 12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre

Sat. Aug. 13 - Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Festival

Sun. Aug. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Tue. Aug. 16 - Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion Outdoor at OVATION

Wed. Aug. 17 - Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts/Kresge Auditorium

Thu. Aug. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sat. Aug. 20 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sun. Aug. 21 - Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

Tue. Aug. 23 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

Wed. Aug. 24 - Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum

Thu. Aug. 25 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat. Aug. 27 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

Mon. Aug. 28 - Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

Fri. Sept. 9 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Sun. Sept. 11 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

Mon. Sept. 12 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science

Wed. Sept. 14 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu. Sept. 15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

Sat. Sept. 17 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue. Sept. 20 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wed. Sept. 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri. Sept. 23 - Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Sat. Sept. 24 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

Sun. Oct. 2 - Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest

Tue. Oct. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Wed. Oct. 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Fri. Oct. 7 - Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival