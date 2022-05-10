Wilco share “Tired of Taking It Out On You” from new LP, announce North American tour
Wilco have shared a new song, "Tired of Taking It Out On You," from their forthcoming double album Cruel Country (out May 27), and have also announced a North American tour. All dates and the song's video are below.
“I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things,” says Jeff Tweedy of Wilco's new song. “Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose. I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best. And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.”
As for the tour, It kicks off August 12 in Cedar Rapids, and includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, New Haven, Fargo, Santa Fe, San Diego, Memphis, New Orleans, and more. There are no NYC shows at the moment, but Wilco did just play a five shows here celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. All dates are listed below.
In other news, Wilco have announced that their sets at the Solid Sound Festival this month will be available to livestream. Those include Friday, May 27's performance of Cruel Country, their May 28 performance and the May 29 "Jeff Tweedy & Friends" performance. Details and tickets are available here.
2022 Wilco Tour Dates:
Fri. May 27 - Sun. May 29 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
Sat. Jun. 11 - Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival
Mon. Jun. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
Tue. Jun 14 - Koln, DE @ E-Werk
Thu. Jun 16 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
Fri. Jun. 17 - Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival
Sat. Jun. 18 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
Mon. Jun. 20 - San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal
Tue. Jun 21 - Zaragoza, ES @ Parque Grande Jose Antonio Labordeta
Wed. Jun. 22 - Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
Fri. Jun. 24 - Valencia, ES @ Auditorio Casa de la Cultura de Burjassot
Sat. Jun. 25 - Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia
Mon. Jun. 27 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico
Tue. Jun. 28 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico
Fri. Jul. 1 - Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
Fri. Aug. 12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre
Sat. Aug. 13 - Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Festival
Sun. Aug. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Tue. Aug. 16 - Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion Outdoor at OVATION
Wed. Aug. 17 - Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts/Kresge Auditorium
Thu. Aug. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sat. Aug. 20 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sun. Aug. 21 - Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
Tue. Aug. 23 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Wed. Aug. 24 - Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum
Thu. Aug. 25 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat. Aug. 27 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
Mon. Aug. 28 - Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
Fri. Sept. 9 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Sun. Sept. 11 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors
Mon. Sept. 12 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science
Wed. Sept. 14 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu. Sept. 15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
Sat. Sept. 17 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue. Sept. 20 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Wed. Sept. 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Fri. Sept. 23 - Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Sat. Sept. 24 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
Sun. Oct. 2 - Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest
Tue. Oct. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
Wed. Oct. 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
Fri. Oct. 7 - Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival