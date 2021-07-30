Wilco & Sleater-Kinney covering each other’s classic songs on new 7″ + Wilco made a playlist

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are about to head out on their rescheduled co-headlining tour with opener NNAMDÏ in August, and in honor of the occasion, the two bands have each covered one of each other's classic songs for a tour-only 7", which finds Wilco taking on "Modern Girl" and Sleater-Kinney doing a rendition of "A Shot in the Arm." The only place to buy the 7" is at merch tables on the tour, but you can preview both tracks below.

Wilco are also celebrating the weekend and the season with a new weekend/summer playlist. It includes tracks from both of their soon-to-be tourmates, along with songs by SZA, A Tribe Called Quest, Stevie Wonder, Low, SOPHIE, Gil Scott-Heron, Hand Habits, Iceage, Arca, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Echo & The Bunnymen, Madlib, Cocteau Twins, black midi, Paul & Linda McCartney, Herbie Hancock, Chilly Gonzales, Peter Gabriel, Devo, Miles Davis, Can, and more. See the full tracklist, and stream it, below.

Wilco also have dates with Trampled by Turtles, Young Fresh Fellows, and Faye Webster coming up, along with Jeff Tweedy solo dates (including the first shows at new NYC venue Brooklyn Made), their Sky Blue Sky Mexico vacation fest, and the return of their Solid Sound Festival, in 2022. See all of their upcoming dates below.

WILCO: 2021-2022 TOUR

08.05.2021 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts !

08.07.2021 Missoula, MT - The Kettlehouse Amphitheatre !%

08.08.2021 Salt Lake City UT - Red Butte Garden !%

08.10.2021 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre !%

08.12.2021 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland !%

08.13.2021 Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park !%

08.14.2021 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !%

08.15.2021 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater !%

08.17.2021 Asheville NC - Salvage Station !%

08.18.2021 Richmond VA - Altria Theatre !

08.20.2021 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavillion !%

08.21.2021 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium !%

08.22.2021 Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for Performing Arts !%

08.24.2021 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion !%

08.25.2021 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point !%

08.26.2021 Lewiston NY - Artpark Amphitheater !%

08.28.2021 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion !%

08.29.2021 Columbus, OH - Wonderbus Festival

09.10.2021 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

09.11.2021 Bloomington, IL - Black Dirt Music Festival

09.12.2021 Chattanooga, TN - Coolidge Park ~ Moon River Festival

09.16.2021 Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park ^

09.17.2021 Ashwaubenon, Wi - Capital Credit Union Park ^

09.18.2021 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater ^

10.05.2021 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall #

10.06.2021 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall #

10.08.2021 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre #

10.09.2021 Olympia, WA - Washington Center #

10.10.2021 Bellingham WA - Mt Baker Theatre #

10.12.2021 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre #

10.13.2021 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre #

10.15.2021 Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage @

10.16.2021 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic @

10.17.2021 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater @

10.18.2021 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater @

10.20.2021 Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl @

10.22.2021 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl @

10.23.2021 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium @

10.25.2021 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre @

10.26.2021 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre @

10.28.2021 Austin, TX - ACL Hall of Fame @ Moody Theater

01.18.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

01.19.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

01.20.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

05.27.2022 North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival

05.28.2022 North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival

05.29.2022 North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival

06.18.2022 Eridge Park, Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival

06.27.2022 Madrid, Spain - Noches Del Botanico

08.26.2022 Martha's Vineyard, MA - Beach Road Weekend

! - w/ Sleater-Kinney

% - w/ NNAMDï

^ - w/ Trampled by Turtles

# - w/ Young Fresh Fellows

@ - w/ Faye Webster

JEFF TWEEDY: 2021 SOLO TOUR

09.25.2021 Boulder, CO - Bluebird Music Festival

09.30.2021 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made *

10.01.2021 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made &

* - w/ Kate Bollinger

& - w/ Joanna Sternberg