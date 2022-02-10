Wilco ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ shows @ United Palace on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for the four Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot 20th anniversary shows at United Palace are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use password BROOKLYNVEGAN.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for these shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 11 at 10 AM.

Wilco are also doing Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in Chicago. The YHF shows are ahead of the 2022 edition of Wilco's Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA.