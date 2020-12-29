Wilco’s favorite albums of 2020

As they've done in years past, Wilco have shared a list of some of their favorite albums of the year. Among their 2020 faves are Fiona Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Run the Jewels' RTJ4, Bill Callahan's Gold Record, Megan Thee Stallion's Good News, Thundercat's It is What it Is, Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways, Fleet Foxes' Shore, Freddie Gibbs' Alfredo, Bartees Strange's Live Forever, Mary Lattimore's Silver Ladders, Napalm Death's Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism, and more.

They've also made an accompanying Spotify playlist and you can listen to that, and check out their full list of 2020 albums, below.

More: Wilco's 1999 album Summerteeth was just reissued as a deluxe edition four-CD set, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot got chopped and screwed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, and Jeff Tweedy released new solo album Love is King.

Wilco were supposed to tour this year with Sleater-Kinney but the pandemic forced them to reschedule to August and September 2021 and hopefully those will happen. Dates are listed below.

WILCO - 2021 TOUR DATES

06.05.2021 Oslo, Norway - Nedre Foss Park

06.10.2021 Murcia Spain - Plaza de Toros Murcia

06.11.2021 Madrid, Spain - Noches Del Botanico

06.13.2021 Barcelona, Spain - Suite Festival

06.15.2021 San Sebastian Spain - Auditorio del Centro Kursaal

06.16.2021 Merignac, France - Krakatoa

06.18.2021 Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival

08.05.2021 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts with Sleater-Kinney

08.10.2021 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Sleater-Kinney

08.12.2021 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland with Sleater-Kinney

08.13.2021 Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park with Sleater-Kinney

08.14.2021 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park with Sleater-Kinney

08.15.2021 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater with Sleater-Kinney

08.17.2021 Asheville NC - Salvage Station with Sleater-Kinney

08.18.2021 Richmond VA - Altria Theatre with Sleater-Kinney

08.20.2021 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavillion with Sleater-Kinney

08.21.2021 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium with Sleater-Kinney

08.22.2021 Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for Performing Arts with Sleater-Kinney

08.24.2021 Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion with Sleater-Kinney

08.25.2021 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point with Sleater-Kinney

08.26.2021 Lewiston NY - Artpark Amphitheater with Sleater-Kinney

08.28.2021 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion with Sleater-Kinney

09.16.2021 Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park

09.17.2021 Ashwaubenon, Wi - Capital Credit Union Park

09.18.2021 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater