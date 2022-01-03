Wilco’s Favorite Albums of 2021

Jeff Tweedy made a list of his favorite albums of 2021 in December, and now Wilco as a band have followed suit with their "Wilco Recommends 2021" list. It includes a few crossovers with Jeff's list as well as a bunch more picks, and you can see their choices, and listen to a playlist of selected songs from each album, below.

Tweedy postponed his final few shows of 2021 and first scheduled show of this year, which were to have happened in California at Largo in Los Angeles and Fillmore in San Francisco. Later this month, Wilco's Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico is still on, and in May they're holding their Solid Sound Festival. See all of their upcoming dates, and pictures from their August show at Forest Hills Stadium, below.

Get Wilco and Tweedy albums on vinyl in the BV store.

Wilco Recommends 2021

Pastor T.L. Barrett - I Shall Wear a Crown

Beach Fossils - The Other Side of Life

The Beatles - Let It Be: Special Edition

Bedouine - Waysides

Gregg Belisle-Chi - Koi: Performing the Music of Tim Berne

Johnathn Blake - Homeward Bound

Colin Blunstone - One Year 50th Anniversary Edition

Spencer Cullum - Spencer Cullum's Coin Collection

Madison Cunningham - Wednesday

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Floating Action - Jinx Protecting

Hand Habits - Fun House

Deerhoof - Actually, You Can

Devin Hoff - Voices From the Empty Moor

Eleventh Dream Day - Since Grazed

Grouper - Shade

Scott Hirsch - Windless Day

Michael Hurley - The Time of the Foxgloves

Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

Ictus Novus - Karakurenai

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee & Sable

Julian Lage - Squint

Liam Kazar - Due North

Timo Lassy - Trio

Shannon Lay - Geist

Le Ren - Leftovers

Low - HEY WHAT

Madlib - Sound Ancestors

Makaya McCraven - Deciphering The Message

Mess Esque - Mess Esque

Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime

Nashville Ambient Ensemble - Cerulean

Helado Negro - Far In

Leo Nocentelli - Another Side

Jim O'Rourke - Steamroom #50,51,52,53,54,55,56 & 57

Jeff Parker - Forfolks

Duane Pitre - Omniscient Voices

Dan Reeder - every which way *DELUXE*

Teddy Rok - Atonal Drums

Sandbox Percussion - Seven Pillars

Nathan Salsburg - Psalms

Bola Sete - Samba in Seattle: Live At the Penthouse 1966

Sleater-Kinney - Path of Wellness

Macie Stewart - Mouth Full of Glass

Kelley Stoltz - Antique Glow

Tonstartssbandht - Petunia

Third Coast Percussion - Archetypes

Marissa Anderson/William Tyler - Lost Futures

The War on Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore

Ches Smith & We All Break - Path of Seven Colors

Faye Wester - I Know I'm Funny Haha

Paola Prestini and Jeff Zeigler - House of Zodiac: Poems for Cello

WILC0: 2022 TOUR

01.17.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

01.18.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

01.19.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

01.20.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

05.27.2022 North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival

05.28.2022 North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival

05.29.2022 North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival

06.11.2022 Oslo, Norway - Loaded Festival

06.13.2022 Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

06.17.2022 Zeebrugge, Belgium - Zeebrugge Beach Festival

06.18.2022 Eridge Park, Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival

06.22.2022 Barcelona, Spain - Poble Espanyol

06.25.2022 Murcia Spain - Plaza De Toros Murcia

06.27.2022 Madrid, Spain - Noches Del Botanico

08.28.2022 Martha's Vineyard, MA - Beach Road Weekend

JEFF TWEEDY: 2022 TOUR

02.21.2022 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

02.22.2022 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore