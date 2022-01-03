Wilco’s Favorite Albums of 2021
Jeff Tweedy made a list of his favorite albums of 2021 in December, and now Wilco as a band have followed suit with their "Wilco Recommends 2021" list. It includes a few crossovers with Jeff's list as well as a bunch more picks, and you can see their choices, and listen to a playlist of selected songs from each album, below.
Tweedy postponed his final few shows of 2021 and first scheduled show of this year, which were to have happened in California at Largo in Los Angeles and Fillmore in San Francisco. Later this month, Wilco's Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico is still on, and in May they're holding their Solid Sound Festival. See all of their upcoming dates, and pictures from their August show at Forest Hills Stadium, below.
Get Wilco and Tweedy albums on vinyl in the BV store.
Wilco Recommends 2021
Pastor T.L. Barrett - I Shall Wear a Crown
Beach Fossils - The Other Side of Life
The Beatles - Let It Be: Special Edition
Bedouine - Waysides
Gregg Belisle-Chi - Koi: Performing the Music of Tim Berne
Johnathn Blake - Homeward Bound
Colin Blunstone - One Year 50th Anniversary Edition
Spencer Cullum - Spencer Cullum's Coin Collection
Madison Cunningham - Wednesday
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Floating Action - Jinx Protecting
Hand Habits - Fun House
Deerhoof - Actually, You Can
Devin Hoff - Voices From the Empty Moor
Eleventh Dream Day - Since Grazed
Grouper - Shade
Scott Hirsch - Windless Day
Michael Hurley - The Time of the Foxgloves
Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg
Ictus Novus - Karakurenai
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee & Sable
Julian Lage - Squint
Liam Kazar - Due North
Timo Lassy - Trio
Shannon Lay - Geist
Le Ren - Leftovers
Low - HEY WHAT
Madlib - Sound Ancestors
Makaya McCraven - Deciphering The Message
Mess Esque - Mess Esque
Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
Nashville Ambient Ensemble - Cerulean
Helado Negro - Far In
Leo Nocentelli - Another Side
Jim O'Rourke - Steamroom #50,51,52,53,54,55,56 & 57
Jeff Parker - Forfolks
Duane Pitre - Omniscient Voices
Dan Reeder - every which way *DELUXE*
Teddy Rok - Atonal Drums
Sandbox Percussion - Seven Pillars
Nathan Salsburg - Psalms
Bola Sete - Samba in Seattle: Live At the Penthouse 1966
Sleater-Kinney - Path of Wellness
Macie Stewart - Mouth Full of Glass
Kelley Stoltz - Antique Glow
Tonstartssbandht - Petunia
Third Coast Percussion - Archetypes
Marissa Anderson/William Tyler - Lost Futures
The War on Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore
Ches Smith & We All Break - Path of Seven Colors
Faye Wester - I Know I'm Funny Haha
Paola Prestini and Jeff Zeigler - House of Zodiac: Poems for Cello
WILC0: 2022 TOUR
01.17.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel
01.18.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel
01.19.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel
01.20.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel
05.27.2022 North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival
05.28.2022 North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival
05.29.2022 North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival
06.11.2022 Oslo, Norway - Loaded Festival
06.13.2022 Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
06.17.2022 Zeebrugge, Belgium - Zeebrugge Beach Festival
06.18.2022 Eridge Park, Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival
06.22.2022 Barcelona, Spain - Poble Espanyol
06.25.2022 Murcia Spain - Plaza De Toros Murcia
06.27.2022 Madrid, Spain - Noches Del Botanico
08.28.2022 Martha's Vineyard, MA - Beach Road Weekend
JEFF TWEEDY: 2022 TOUR
02.21.2022 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
02.22.2022 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore