Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy announces summer tour with Le Ren (BV Presale for Brooklyn Made shows)
Wilco's Jeff Tweedy has announced a summer North American tour, beginning in June and running through July. It comes after Wilco's spring North American dates, including their recent three-night run at Capitol Theatre, and ahead of the release of Jeff's third book, World Within A Song: Music That Changed My Life And Life That Changed My Music (out November 7 via Dutton). The tour stops in DC, St. Louis, Boulder, Boise, and more, with support from Le Ren on most shows. See all dates below.
Jeff's tour begins with an intimate four-night residency at Brooklyn Made on June 21, 23, 24 and 25. You can get tickets for those shows early on BrooklynVegan Presale, starting Thursday, April 6 at 10am and running until 10pm (or while supplies last). Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, April 7 at 10am.
Jeff last played Brooklyn Made in 2021, when he played the venue's first two shows.
Jeff Tweedy -- 2023 Tour Dates
Wed. June 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Fri. June 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Sat. June 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Sun. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Wed. June 28 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
Tue. July 18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon *
Wed. July 19 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *
Fri. July 21 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *
Sat. July 22 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *
Sun. July 23 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *
Tue. July 25 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *
Wed. July 26 - Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *
Fri. July 28 - Carnation, WA @ Timber Festival
Sat. July 29 - Vernon, BC - Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre
Sun. July 30 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Festival
* w/ Le Ren
Wilco -- 2023 Tour Dates
Thu. April 6 @ Reykjavik, IS @ Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center
Fri. April 7 @ Reykjavik, IS @ Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center
Sat. April 8 - Reykjavik, IS @ Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center
Sun. April 16 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
Tue. April 18 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Wed. April 19 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphithreatre
Thu. April 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sat. April 22 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
Sun. April 23 - Athens, GA @ The Classic Center
Mon. April 24 - Huntsville, AL @ Mark C Smith Concert Hall
Tue. April 25 - Nashville, TV @ Ryman Auditorium
Thu. April 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
Fri. April 28 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Sat. April 29 -Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
Sun. April 30 - Athens, Oh @ Mountain Stage - Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Memorial Auditorium
Thu. Aug. 10 - Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten
Sat. Aug. 12 - Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival
Mon. Aug. 14 - St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada
Wed. Aug. 16 - Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella
Thu. Aug. 17 - Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
Sat. Aug. 19 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival
Sun. Aug. 20 - Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival
Tue. Aug. 22 - Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini
Thu. Aug. 24 - San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival
Fri. Aug. 25 - Turin, IT @ Todays Festival
Sun. Aug. 27 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Mon. Aug. 28 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
Thu. Aug. 31 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Sat. Sep. 2 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Sun. Sep. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
Tue. Sep. 5 - Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
Wed. Sep. 6 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
Fri. Sep. 8 - Dublin, UE @ 3Olympia Theatre
Sun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival
Sat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
Sat. Dec. 2 - Wed. Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)