Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy announces summer tour with Le Ren (BV Presale for Brooklyn Made shows)

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy has announced a summer North American tour, beginning in June and running through July. It comes after Wilco's spring North American dates, including their recent three-night run at Capitol Theatre, and ahead of the release of Jeff's third book, World Within A Song: Music That Changed My Life And Life That Changed My Music (out November 7 via Dutton). The tour stops in DC, St. Louis, Boulder, Boise, and more, with support from Le Ren on most shows. See all dates below.

Jeff's tour begins with an intimate four-night residency at Brooklyn Made on June 21, 23, 24 and 25. You can get tickets for those shows early on BrooklynVegan Presale, starting Thursday, April 6 at 10am and running until 10pm (or while supplies last). Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, April 7 at 10am.

Jeff last played Brooklyn Made in 2021, when he played the venue's first two shows.

Jeff Tweedy -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed. June 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Fri. June 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Sat. June 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Sun. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Wed. June 28 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

Tue. July 18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon *

Wed. July 19 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *

Fri. July 21 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

Sat. July 22 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *

Sun. July 23 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *

Tue. July 25 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *

Wed. July 26 - Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *

Fri. July 28 - Carnation, WA @ Timber Festival

Sat. July 29 - Vernon, BC - Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Sun. July 30 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Festival

* w/ Le Ren

Wilco -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. April 6 @ Reykjavik, IS @ Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center

Fri. April 7 @ Reykjavik, IS @ Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center

Sat. April 8 - Reykjavik, IS @ Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center

Sun. April 16 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Tue. April 18 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Wed. April 19 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphithreatre

Thu. April 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sat. April 22 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

Sun. April 23 - Athens, GA @ The Classic Center

Mon. April 24 - Huntsville, AL @ Mark C Smith Concert Hall

Tue. April 25 - Nashville, TV @ Ryman Auditorium

Thu. April 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

Fri. April 28 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Sat. April 29 -Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Sun. April 30 - Athens, Oh @ Mountain Stage - Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Memorial Auditorium

Thu. Aug. 10 - Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten

Sat. Aug. 12 - Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival

Mon. Aug. 14 - St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada

Wed. Aug. 16 - Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella

Thu. Aug. 17 - Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros

Sat. Aug. 19 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Sun. Aug. 20 - Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival

Tue. Aug. 22 - Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini

Thu. Aug. 24 - San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival

Fri. Aug. 25 - Turin, IT @ Todays Festival

Sun. Aug. 27 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Mon. Aug. 28 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

Thu. Aug. 31 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sat. Sep. 2 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Sun. Sep. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

Tue. Sep. 5 - Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

Wed. Sep. 6 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Fri. Sep. 8 - Dublin, UE @ 3Olympia Theatre

Sun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

Sat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Sat. Dec. 2 - Wed. Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)