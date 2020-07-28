Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy covered Billie Eilish (watch), playing drive-in show

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has been doing a regular series of livestreams with his family on Instagram throughout the coronavirus pandemic, "The Tweedy Show," that have often included covers performed by he and his sons, including Neil Young, My Bloody Valentine, Arthur Russell, Pavement, Mazzy Star, and more. On a recent episode, Jeff returned to a cover he'd previously done in April: an acoustic take on Billie Eilish's song "I Love You." It starts around 16:20 in the episode, and you can watch it below.

Meanwhile, despite the pandemic being far from over, you'll be able to see Jeff perform in person soon, too. He's playing a drive-in show on Friday, September 18 at The McHenry Outdoor Theater in McHenry, Illinois. Tickets go on sale Friday 7/31 at 11 AM CST, and here are the safety guidelines from the venue:

