Wilco’s Mexico fest returning in 2022 (Spoon, Kurt Vile, Thundercat, more)

The inaugural edition of Wilco's all-inclusive destination festival in Mexico, Sky Blue Sky, made its debut in January 2020, just before the world shut down due to COVID, and didn't happen this year because of lockdown. They've just announced it will be back in 2022, happening January 17-21 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The 2022 Sky Blue Sky lineup has Wilco headlining with three shows, plus performances by Spoon, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Jeff Tweedy solo, Tank & The Bangas, Mountain Man, Nubya Garcia, The Autumn Defense, Nels Cline & Julian Lage, and Neil Francis, plus a Britt Daniel DJ set.

Tickets go on presale for returning guests on May 26, and the public on-sale starts May 27 at 1 PM Eastern. Sky Blue Sky is limited to 2500 guests who "all stay on site at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya," which is located between Playa del Carmen and Tulum. More info is here.

Wilco will be on tour this August with Sleater Kinney and NNAMDI, including shows at Red Rocks and NYC's Forest Hills Stadium -- and shows with Trampled by Turtles in September. All Wilco dates are listed below.

Sky Blue Sky 2022 Lineup

Wilco (3 shows)

Spoon

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Thundercat

Stephen Malkmus

Waxahatchee

Jeff Tweedy

Tank and the Bangas

Mountain Man

Nubya Garcia

The Autumn Defense

Nels Cline & Julian Lage

Neal Francis

Britt Daniel (DJ Set)

WILCO - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

08.10.2021 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.12.2021 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.13.2021 Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.14.2021 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.15.2021 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.17.2021 Asheville NC - Salvage Station with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.18.2021 Richmond VA - Altria Theatre with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.20.2021 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavillion with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.21.2021 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.22.2021 Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for Performing Arts with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.24.2021 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.25.2021 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.26.2021 Lewiston NY - Artpark Amphitheater with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.28.2021 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion with Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI

08.29.2021 Columbus, OH - Wonderbus Festival

09.10.2021 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

09.12.2021 Chattanooga, TN - Coolidge Park ~ Moon River Festival

09.16.2021 Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park with Trampled by Turtles

09.17.2021 Ashwaubenon, Wi - Capital Credit Union Park with Trampled by Turtles

09.18.2021 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater with Trampled by Turtles

01.17.2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel

06.27.2022 Madrid, Spain - Noches Del Botanico