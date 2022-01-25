Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky 2022 in pics (Stephen Malkmus, Kurt Vile, Spoon, Thundercat, more)

Wilco just announced the lineup for their 2022 Solid Sound festival, and before that, they wrapped up the 2022 edition of their Sky Blue Sky Mexico concert vacation, which happened at Riviera Maya from January 17-20. We already posted about Wilco's night two set, where they brought out Sophie Allison of Soccer Mommy, Kurt Vile, and Mavis Staples, and for their third set on night four, they had more guests in store. Stephen Malkmus (who played a set with his Trad Tech band on night two) joined them for a rendition of Pavement's "Cut Your Hair," and Britt Daniel of Spoon (who played on night three) sang on Yankee Hotel Foxtrot track "Kamera." Closing out the set was another guest appearance from Mavis Staples, who sang on "I'll Take You There" and "The Weight." Watch video of those below.

Sky Blue Sky also featured sets from Soccer Mommy, Thundercat, Kurt Vile, Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline solo, Tank and the Bangas, Nubya Garcia, Ohmme, The Autumn Defense, and Neal Francis. See pictures from all four days by Brigid Gallagher below.