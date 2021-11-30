Wilco’s Solid Sound Fest 2022 dates (tickets on sale this week)

Wilco's Solid Sound Festival will return in 2022, happening at May 27-29 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. While the lineup has yet to be revealed, as in editions past, the 2022 edition of Solid Sound features Wilco as hosts, headliners and curators, and you can expect performances from the band members’ independent projects as well.

Early Bird tickets for Solid Sound 2022 go on sale Friday, December 3 at noon EST.

Before Solid Sound, Wilco will host the inaugural edition of their all-inclusive Mexico destination festival, Sky Blue Sky, in January with Spoon, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus and more.

