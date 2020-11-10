Wilco’s ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ gets a chopped and screwed remix from ‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins

Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins has given Wilco's 2001 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot a chopped and screwed remix with help from Houston’s Chopstars. "NOBODY asked for this BUT... in a world where Jeff Tweedy and the boyz was from Houston, TX..." Jenkins wrote on Twitter, sharing the remix album which has been retitled Yankee Purple Foxtrot. "Some Americana for the timeline given recent events. The #YeehawAgenda is alive and well 👌🏿." The moody nature of Wilco's album definitely lends itself to the hazy crawl of the chopped and screwed style. You can listen below.

Jenkins has previously spearheaded chopped and screwed remixes of Grizzly Bear's Veckatimest and Painted Ruins, as well as the scores for his films Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk. His next film is a sequel to The Lion King.

Wilco's 1999 album Summerteeth was just reissued as a deluxe edition four-CD set, and Jeff Tweedy released new solo album Love is King.