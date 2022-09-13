Wild Nothing playing ‘Nocturne’ in full on fall tour

Wild Nothing's sophomore album Nocturne turned 10 this year, and in celebration of the anniversary they're going on tour in November, playing the album in full. Late last year they (belatedly) celebrated the 10-year anniversary of debut Gemini on a tour with Beach Fossils -- the Nocturne tour is a significantly more limited engagement, with five shows across the country. They'll stop in Austin, LA, San Francisco, and Chicago before closing in NYC with a show on November 17 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 15 at noon local, with an artist presale happening now.

Wild Nothing Nocturne 10th anniversary tour loading...

Wild Nothing -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/10 Austin, TX Far Out Lounge (Note: date misprinted on poster)

11/13 Los Angeles, CA Novo

11/14 San Francisco, CA August Hall

11/16 Chicago, IL Metro

11/17 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge