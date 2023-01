Wild Pink have announced a free NYC show on January 26 at Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium. The date is their first since their tour supporting 2021's ILYSM wrapped up in December, and it will also stream live via lincolncenter.org. It's open to the public, and entry and seating are first-come, first-served.

Frontman John Ross recently told us about his favorite albums of 2022, plus 10 songs that influenced ILYSM.