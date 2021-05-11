Wild Pink announce new EP, share new song “Ohio” ft. Samia

Just a few months after releasing their new album A Billion Little Lights, Wild Pink have announced a new EP, 3 Songs, due June 25 via Royal Mountain Records. The first single is the ethereal "Ohio," which features Wild Pink's John Ross harmonizing with Samia. John says, "This song is about feeling isolated but then the relief that comes from seeing family/friends. It's about getting some comfort from some of the mundane things I took for granted growing up, like daily summer storms and the hum from an oscillating fan at night. I wrote a lot of it during soundchecks on a tour with Adam Torres in 2018."

Listen and view the tracklist below. Wild Pink also just released a KEXP Live At Home Session and you can watch that below too.

Meanwhile, Samia also announced a headlining tour, following her dates supporting Sylvan Esso. It starts in Chicago on September 24 and hits Minneapolis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on October 2), Washington DC, Columbus, and more, wrapping up in Nashville on October 8. Tickets go on sale Friday 5/14 at 10 AM local time, with a Citi cardmember presale happening now. Savannah Conley opens all dates, and you can see them below.

Tracklist

1. Ohio Feat. Samia

2. Leferever

3. A Scene From The Eau Gallie Causeway

SAMIA: 2021 TOUR

Sep 6 Mon Edgefield Concerts Troutdale, Oregon*

Sep 7 Tue Marymoor Park Redmond, WA*

Sep 9 Thu The Greek Theatre Berkeley Berkeley, CA*

Sep 10 Fri Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA*

Sep 11 Sat SOMA San Diego, CA*

Sep 13 Mon The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT*

Sep 14 Tue Mission Ballroom Denver, CO*

Sep 16 Thu Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK*

Sep 17 Fri Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX*

Sep 18 Sat South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX*

Sep 19 Sun Revention Music Center Houston, TX*

Sep 21 Tue Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA*

Sep 22 Wed Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC*

Sep 24 Fri Schubas Chicago, IL^

Sep 25 Sat Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN^

Sep 26 Sun The Record Bar Kansas City, MO^

Sep 28 Tue White Rabbit Cabaret Indianapolis, IN^

Sep 30 Thu Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA^

Oct 1 Fri Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA^

Oct 2 Sat Bowery Ballroom New York, NY^

Oct 4 Mon Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA^

Oct 5 Tue Songbyrd Music House Washington, DC^

Oct 7 Thu The Basement Columbus, OH^

Oct 8 Fri The Basement Nashville, TN^

* - w/ Sylvan Esso

^ - w/ Savannah Conley