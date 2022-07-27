Wild Pink announce new LP ft. J Mascis, Julien Baker, more & tour (stream title track)

Wild Pink have announced a new album, ILYSM, due out October 14 via Royal Mountain Records. It's their fourth-full length and the follow-up to their 2021 LP A Billion Little Lights and 3 Songs EP, and vocalist and guitarist John Ross co-produced it with Peter Silberman (The Antlers) and Justin Pizzoferrato. It also features guest appearances from J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr., Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, Yasmin Williams and Samantha Crain. See the cover art and tracklist below.

Ross was diagnosed with cancer early in the process of writing the album, and says, "Even though I’d already started working on the record, everything took on new meaning after my diagnosis. I started writing songs that tried to make sense of the whole experience, including the love and support I felt from the people in my life—particularly my wife, which is where the title came from.”

"I was actually back in another cancer surgery within a week of wrapping up the recording,” he continues. “It was pretty surreal to record this album knowing I had cancer in my lymph nodes—but since I couldn't have the surgery any sooner, I just stuck with my studio time.”

The first single is the title track, which you can hear below. "This song, like a few others on this record, takes place where I live and the field next to it," says Ross. "A full moon will light up all the rooms here in a way I’ve never really seen and I feel like this song wrote itself a little bit. This album is about love in its many forms and this song in particular is a metaphor for love and obsession."

Wild Pink are going on tour supporting ILYSM this fall, with a North American run in October, followed by UK and European dates in November, and more US shows into December. Most North American dates are with Trace Mountains, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is on October 14 at Brooklyn Made, which is with Trace Mountains and Elijah Wolf. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM local.

WILD PINK - ILYSM TRACKLIST

1. Cahooting The Multiverse

2. Hold My Hand Feat. Julien Baker

3. Hell Is Cold

4. ILYSM

5. St. Beater Camry

6. Abducted At The Grief Retreat

7. War On Terror

8. Simple Glyphs

9. See You Better Now

10. Sucking On The Birdshot

11. The Grass Widow In The Glass Window

12. ICLYM

WILD PINK: 2022 TOUR

10/12 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs) *

10/13 - Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios *

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

10/16 - Washington, DC @DC9*

10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*

10/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

10/20 - Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe*

10/21 - Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery*

11/8 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/9 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

11/10 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

11/11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London

11/12 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

11/13 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

11/14 - Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar

11/16 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/17 - Luzern, CH @ Schuur

11/18 - Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

11/19 - Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette

11/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset

11/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

11/22 - Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt

11/25 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*

11/26 - Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles*

11/27 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch*

11/28 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

11/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7Th Street*

12/1 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

12/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

12/3 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder*

12/4 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*

12/5 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

12/7 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

12/9 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*

12/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner*

12/11 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

12/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

12/14 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk*

12/15 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

12/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement*

* w/ Trace Mountains