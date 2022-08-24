Wild Pink share Julien Baker-featuring new single “Hold My Hand”

Wild Pink have released another single off their upcoming album ILYSM (out October 14 via Royal Mountain Records), following last month's release of the title track. "Hold My Hand" features Julien Baker, whose characteristic vulnerability only adds to the quiet power of the song. The vocals are backed with subtle but impactful instrumentation--slow, pulsing piano and gently-brushed drums. Lead singer John Ross wrote the lyrics to immortalize a moment just before his first cancer surgery:

I wrote that song right after my first surgery, about lying on the operating table where a member of the surgical team held my hand right before I went under. It sounds kind of arbitrary, and like it shouldn’t have been as impactful as it was, but I felt very comforted and wanted to capture that loving feeling in the song. I knew pretty quickly that I wanted it to be a duet, and I’m super grateful to Julien for joining me on it. This was one of the first songs we rehearsed together as a band in the studio and David’s piano part felt great almost immediately. There were a couple moments like that in the recording process where a song just immediately fell into place as soon as we started playing it.

Listen to "Hold My Hand" below.

Wild Pink will be touring the UK, Europe, and North America this fall. They hit NYC on October 14 at Brooklyn Made, with support from Trace Mountains and Elijah Wolf. All dates listed below.

Tour Dates

10/12 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs) *

10/13 - Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios *

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

10/16 - Washington, DC @DC9*

10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*

10/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

10/20 - Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe*

10/21 - Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery*

11/8 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/9 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

11/10 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

11/11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London

11/12 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

11/13 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

11/14 - Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar

11/16 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/17 - Luzern, CH @ Schuur

11/18 - Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

11/19 - Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette

11/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset

11/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

11/22 - Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt

11/25 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*

11/26 - Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles*

11/27 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch*

11/28 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

11/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7Th Street*

12/1 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

12/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

12/3 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder*

12/4 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*

12/5 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

12/7 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

12/9 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*

12/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner*

12/11 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

12/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

12/14 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk*

12/15 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

12/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement*

* w/ Trace Mountains