Wild Pink share new single “See You Better Now” ft. J Mascis

Wild Pink's anticipated new album ILYSM is out in October. We've already heard two singles from it (one of which features Julien Baker) and now they've shared a third, "See You Better Now," which features Dinosaur Jr.'s J. Mascis adding his signature shredding to the gentle heartland rock track. Hear it below.

"'See You Better Now' is the most straightforward love song on the album and definitely inspired by Tom Petty and Traveling Wilburys," bandleader John Ross says. "It was one of the last songs I wrote for this album and a really fun song to record in the studio. It's still wild to me that J Mascis did the guitar solo on it."

Ross also talked with Young Jesus's John Rossiter for The Talkhouse, where they discussed both of their new albums -- Young Jesus' Shepherd Head came out last week -- along with their recording processes, what motivates their writing, dreams, and more. Read their conversation here.

Wild Pink head out on tour with Trace Mountains in support of ILYSM in October, including an NYC show at Brooklyn Made on October 14. See all dates below.

Speaking of J. Mascis and Dinosaur Jr., their eighth studio LP, 2007's Beyond, is getting a new 15th anniversary edition on purple and green vinyl. Pre-order that, and pre-order ILYSM on spring green vinyl, in the BV store.

WILD PINK: 2022 TOUR

10/12 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs)*

10/13 - Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios*

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made*

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas*

10/16 - Washington, DC @ DC9*

10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*

10/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

10/20 - Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe*

10/21 - Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery*

11/08 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/09 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

11/10 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

11/11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London

11/12 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

11/13 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

11/14 - Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar

11/16 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/17 - Luzern, CH @ Schuur

11/18 - Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

11/19 - Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette

11/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset

11/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

11/22 - Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt

11/25 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*

11/26 - Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles*

11/27 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch*

11/28 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

11/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7Th Street*

11/30 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge*

12/01 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

12/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

12/03 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder*

12/04 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*

12/05 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

12/07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

12/09 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*

12/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner*

12/11 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

12/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

12/14 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk*

12/15 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

12/16 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers*

12/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement*

* w/ Trace Mountains