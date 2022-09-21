Wild Pink share new single “See You Better Now” ft. J Mascis
Wild Pink's anticipated new album ILYSM is out in October. We've already heard two singles from it (one of which features Julien Baker) and now they've shared a third, "See You Better Now," which features Dinosaur Jr.'s J. Mascis adding his signature shredding to the gentle heartland rock track. Hear it below.
"'See You Better Now' is the most straightforward love song on the album and definitely inspired by Tom Petty and Traveling Wilburys," bandleader John Ross says. "It was one of the last songs I wrote for this album and a really fun song to record in the studio. It's still wild to me that J Mascis did the guitar solo on it."
Ross also talked with Young Jesus's John Rossiter for The Talkhouse, where they discussed both of their new albums -- Young Jesus' Shepherd Head came out last week -- along with their recording processes, what motivates their writing, dreams, and more. Read their conversation here.
Wild Pink head out on tour with Trace Mountains in support of ILYSM in October, including an NYC show at Brooklyn Made on October 14. See all dates below.
Speaking of J. Mascis and Dinosaur Jr., their eighth studio LP, 2007's Beyond, is getting a new 15th anniversary edition on purple and green vinyl. Pre-order that, and pre-order ILYSM on spring green vinyl, in the BV store.
WILD PINK: 2022 TOUR
10/12 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs)*
10/13 - Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios*
10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made*
10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas*
10/16 - Washington, DC @ DC9*
10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*
10/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake*
10/20 - Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe*
10/21 - Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery*
11/08 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/09 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
11/10 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
11/11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London
11/12 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement
11/13 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
11/14 - Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar
11/16 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
11/17 - Luzern, CH @ Schuur
11/18 - Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese
11/19 - Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette
11/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset
11/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
11/22 - Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt
11/25 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*
11/26 - Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles*
11/27 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch*
11/28 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*
11/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7Th Street*
11/30 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge*
12/01 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*
12/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*
12/03 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder*
12/04 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*
12/05 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*
12/07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*
12/09 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*
12/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner*
12/11 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*
12/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*
12/14 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk*
12/15 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links*
12/16 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers*
12/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement*
* w/ Trace Mountains