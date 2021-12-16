Wild Pink tell us about their favorite albums of 2021

Wild Pink had a prolific year, releasing a new LP, A Billion Little Lights, in February, and following it with an EP, 3 Songs, in June, and nine-minute single "Florida" earlier this month. They also returned to the road, playing shows with Ratboys and Andy Shauf.

With the end of the year upon us, we've been asking artists about their favorite music of 2021, and Wild Pink vocalist and guitarist John Ross made us a list of some of his favorite albums and films of the year, along with one pizza place. Find his list, complete with commentary, below.

JOHN ROSS OF WILD PINK'S 2021 FAVORITES

Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

I fell in love with this album the first time I heard it. Really cool arrangements and beautiful songs.

The Antlers - Green To Gold

This album soundtracked my summer. Beautiful songwriting and just a record I'll come back to time and time again.

Trace Mountains - House of Confusion

I love this record so much! Pretty crazy to follow up Lost In The Country with this. I've played The Moon on repeat more times than I can count.

Ryley Walker - Course In Fable

This is probably my favorite Ryley Walker album yet. I take a lot of inspiration from Ryley and this record especially influenced how I'm making my new album.

Yasmin Williams - Urban Driftwood

This is an incredibly beautiful album and Yasmin is one of the most fun performers I've ever seen. I was lucky to see her play in September and it blew my mind. Super innovative songwriting and performing here.

The Beatles: Get Back

I loved this doc so much. Wish it was longer. It was very endearing to see how much love they all had for each other even when things were tense.

What About Bob?

Not a new movie but one my friend graciously showed me recently.

The pizza at Mo's General in Williamsburg

Not sure if this is the right list for it but I think this place opened in 2021 and the pizza is truly great.