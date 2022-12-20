Wild Pink’s John Ross tell us about his Top 10 of 2022

We've been getting some of our favorite artists to tell us about their favorite things of 2022 and here's a Top 10 from John Ross of NYC band Wild Pink. His list includes records from Young Jesus and Mo Troper, the poetry of Ocean Vuong, new Adam Curtis documentary TraumaZone, and more. Check out his full Best of 2022 list below.

Wild Pink released their fourth album, ILYSM, back in October; it was co-produced by The Antlers' Peter Silberman and features contributions from J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, Yasmin Williams, and more. Much of the album finds bandleader Ross dealing with his cancer diagnosis and treatment with honesty, dark humor, and soaring melodies. You can listen to the album below.

WILD PINK's JOHN ROSS - TOP 10 OF 2022

Shabason and Krgovich - "Drinks At Scaramouch"

Hermanos Gutierrez - "El Bueno Y El Malo"

Adam Curtis - TraumaZone

Ocean Vuong - "Time Is a Mother"

Kitchen - Four Songs 2022

Toledo - How It Ends

Young Jesus - "Shepherd Head"

Mo Troper - MTV