Wild Red (mem Fantasy Camp, One Step Closer) prep ‘Brain Squeeze,’ share “On Set”

Wild Red is a new-ish lo-fi pop punk band from Wilkes-Barre, PA featuring emo-rapper Fantasy Camp and members of One Step Closer and Choice To Make. They released a three-song demo last year, and now they're gearing up to release a new record, Brain Squeeze, on July 23 via Dark Medicine/Streets of Hate. Pre-orders launch Friday (7/9), and first single "On Set" just premiered on the Axe To Grind podcast. It's a dose of catchy, jangly pop punk with some fuzzed-out '90s indie rock vibes and you can stream it right at the beginning of the episode, which is embedded below.

Wild Red are also opening the Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Anxious shows in Brooklyn (Elsewhere Rooftop on 7/26) and Philly, and Fantasy Camp (who put out a song with Wicca Phase this year) opens the Boston and DC shows. Wild Red also have an Easton, PA show on 7/31.