Wilder Maker prep guest-filled LP ‘Male Models’ (listen to “Letter of Apology”)

NYC band Wilder Maker will release their second album, Male Models, on July 29 via Western Vinyl. Frontman and songwriter Gabriel Birnbaum and bandmates Nick Jost and Sean Mullins got some vocal help on this one from Adam Duritz (Counting Crows), Katie Von Schleicher, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors, Ava Luna), Alex Schaaf (Yellow Ostrich), V.V. Lightbody, and Jordan Lee (Mutual Benefit), who all sing lead on tracks.

The album's first single, "Letter of Apology," needs no extra vocal help, though, as Gabriel works through an existential crisis with self-deprecating humor and Velvet Underground-style chugging melody. It does feature Von Schleicher on guitar.

“'Letter' is a hooky pop song about apocalyptic depression," says Gabriel. "It’s been a part of the live set for years but it took us a while to get that manic edge it needs on record. I remember bringing a pile of songs I’d lost perspective on over to Katie’s apartment to see if they were any good, and as soon as we started singing the chorus on this one together it felt electric. She didn’t want to play the guitar solo at first, but we persuaded her eventually, and she kills it.”

You can watch the video for "Letter of Apology" below.

Male Models:

1. Letter of Apology

2. A Professional ft. Felicia Douglass

3. New Anxiety ft. Mutual Benefit

4. Static ft. V.V. Lightbody

5. Surfers Trace ft. Yellow Ostrich

6. All Power Must Remain Hidden

7. Scam Likely

8. Silver Car ft. Katie Von Schleicher

9. 5 Train

10. Oh Anna ft. Adam Duritz

11. Against Numbers ft. Katie Von Schleicher

12. Jason